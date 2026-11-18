Police Prevent Anti-Pax Silica Protesters from Reaching ASEAN Summit Venue
(MENAFN) Philippine police stopped hundreds of demonstrators opposing the Pax Silica initiative from marching toward the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit venue in Manila, as US President Donald Trump arrived in the capital to participate in the regional gathering, according to local media reports.
Images broadcast by local outlet Rappler showed officers carrying shields and batons confronting protesters holding anti-Trump signs and banners while chanting slogans against the US president and the initiative.
Demonstrations have been taking place across Manila since last week, with participants voicing opposition to the increasing cost of living amid the Iran war and criticizing Pax Silica, a US-backed program designed to strengthen international semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains.
Protest organizers said hundreds of demonstrators had been detained in the days preceding the summit, while authorities imposed extensive security restrictions, closed several areas of the capital and increased police deployments.
On Tuesday, protesters set fire to effigies depicting Trump and confronted security forces while attempting to approach the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is being held. Police prevented them from reaching the site.
Meanwhile, several districts in central Manila remained inaccessible to the public under security arrangements introduced for the high-profile international gathering.
Opposition to Pax Silica has also intensified over proposals to establish a technology hub outside Manila. Critics argue that the project could place additional pressure on local water and electricity resources while forcing members of the Indigenous Ayta community from their homes.
Images broadcast by local outlet Rappler showed officers carrying shields and batons confronting protesters holding anti-Trump signs and banners while chanting slogans against the US president and the initiative.
Demonstrations have been taking place across Manila since last week, with participants voicing opposition to the increasing cost of living amid the Iran war and criticizing Pax Silica, a US-backed program designed to strengthen international semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains.
Protest organizers said hundreds of demonstrators had been detained in the days preceding the summit, while authorities imposed extensive security restrictions, closed several areas of the capital and increased police deployments.
On Tuesday, protesters set fire to effigies depicting Trump and confronted security forces while attempting to approach the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is being held. Police prevented them from reaching the site.
Meanwhile, several districts in central Manila remained inaccessible to the public under security arrangements introduced for the high-profile international gathering.
Opposition to Pax Silica has also intensified over proposals to establish a technology hub outside Manila. Critics argue that the project could place additional pressure on local water and electricity resources while forcing members of the Indigenous Ayta community from their homes.
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