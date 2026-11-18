Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish Headline Glastonbury Lineup
(MENAFN) Harry Styles is preparing to make his Glastonbury debut as a headliner in 2027, joining Sam Fender and Billie Eilish at the top of the festival’s bill. Cher is also confirmed to perform in the prestigious Sunday afternoon legends slot.
The festival’s organizers revealed the first group of performers on Wednesday, announcing that the event will run from June 23 to 27 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
Fender will take the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Styles on Saturday, while Eilish is scheduled to headline Sunday’s program.
Eilish previously headlined Glastonbury in 2022, becoming the youngest solo artist to top the festival’s bill. Fender also performed on the Pyramid Stage during the same edition, appearing before her set.
Cher’s Sunday afternoon appearance, widely considered an unofficial fourth headline performance, will be her sole UK festival engagement in 2027.
The first lineup announcement also features Massive Attack, Little Simz, the xx, Lily Allen, Chase & Status, Ezra Collective and Kraftwerk.
Additional confirmed acts include Sombr, Sienna Spiro, The Streets, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream, Adela, FKA twigs, Robyn, Underworld and The War on Drugs.
“We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up,” festival organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement.
She added that more artists would be revealed in the new year.
Glastonbury will return in 2027 following a scheduled year-long break in 2026, part of its regular pauses designed to give the farm time to recover.
Tickets for the upcoming edition sold out in just 42 minutes last month.
General admission passes were priced at £408 ($537), including a £5 booking fee, while postage and packaging costs were additional.
Organizers said tickets that are canceled or returned will be offered again through a resale in spring 2027. Further artists and festival attractions are expected to be announced at a later date.
The festival’s organizers revealed the first group of performers on Wednesday, announcing that the event will run from June 23 to 27 at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.
Fender will take the Pyramid Stage on Friday, followed by Styles on Saturday, while Eilish is scheduled to headline Sunday’s program.
Eilish previously headlined Glastonbury in 2022, becoming the youngest solo artist to top the festival’s bill. Fender also performed on the Pyramid Stage during the same edition, appearing before her set.
Cher’s Sunday afternoon appearance, widely considered an unofficial fourth headline performance, will be her sole UK festival engagement in 2027.
The first lineup announcement also features Massive Attack, Little Simz, the xx, Lily Allen, Chase & Status, Ezra Collective and Kraftwerk.
Additional confirmed acts include Sombr, Sienna Spiro, The Streets, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream, Adela, FKA twigs, Robyn, Underworld and The War on Drugs.
“We are beyond excited about how it’s all shaping up,” festival organizer Emily Eavis said in a statement.
She added that more artists would be revealed in the new year.
Glastonbury will return in 2027 following a scheduled year-long break in 2026, part of its regular pauses designed to give the farm time to recover.
Tickets for the upcoming edition sold out in just 42 minutes last month.
General admission passes were priced at £408 ($537), including a £5 booking fee, while postage and packaging costs were additional.
Organizers said tickets that are canceled or returned will be offered again through a resale in spring 2027. Further artists and festival attractions are expected to be announced at a later date.
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