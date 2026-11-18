Israeli Parliament Begins Speaker Election Amid Political Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Israel's Knesset convened on Tuesday evening to choose a new parliamentary speaker to replace Likud representative Amir Ohana, as negotiations over the formation of the next government remain unresolved, according to reports.
Matan Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, is expected to secure the position, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party put forward lawmaker Ofir Katz as its candidate for the speakership.
The parliamentary debate preceding the election is expected to extend into the late hours, the newspaper reported.
Kahana has secured the support of 67 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament, including 19 Arab representatives. His backing comes from several political groups, including Yashar, Together, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats, alongside the Joint List and the United Arab List.
Meanwhile, Likud, Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism collectively hold 53 seats in the Knesset.
The speaker election takes place as efforts to establish a new government continue. Israeli President Isaac Herzog designated Eisenkot to lead the government formation process on Nov. 8, giving him an initial 28-day period to reach an agreement, with the possibility of an additional 14 days.
Matan Kahana, a member of Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, is expected to secure the position, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party put forward lawmaker Ofir Katz as its candidate for the speakership.
The parliamentary debate preceding the election is expected to extend into the late hours, the newspaper reported.
Kahana has secured the support of 67 lawmakers in the 120-member parliament, including 19 Arab representatives. His backing comes from several political groups, including Yashar, Together, Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats, alongside the Joint List and the United Arab List.
Meanwhile, Likud, Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism collectively hold 53 seats in the Knesset.
The speaker election takes place as efforts to establish a new government continue. Israeli President Isaac Herzog designated Eisenkot to lead the government formation process on Nov. 8, giving him an initial 28-day period to reach an agreement, with the possibility of an additional 14 days.
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