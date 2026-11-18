COP31 Climate Finance Talks Face Major Deadlock, Expert Warns
(MENAFN) Negotiations over climate financing at COP31 remain at a complete standstill, with the lack of progress threatening efforts to secure broader agreements on major climate priorities, climate scientist Bill Hare said Wednesday.
“One of the biggest worries at this COP is that there has not been, essentially, the big plan about it. The finance agenda is totally blocked right now,” Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics and a lead author of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, told reporters during a press conference titled “Climate Analytics: Limiting Overshoot, Defending 1.5°C” on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya.
Commenting on the initial draft of COP31's main decision, Hare highlighted the urgent need to triple adaptation financing, particularly to support countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. He also called on developed nations to increase their financial contributions to help meet these requirements.
“Countries need this funding urgently, so that's something that the developed countries need to do better on,” he said.
Hare cautioned that the lack of progress on financing could undermine negotiations across other areas of the climate agenda, making it harder for participating countries to reach a common position on key decisions.
He also pointed to provisions in the initial draft that go further than the conclusions reached at COP30 in Brazil, particularly language calling for a swift and immediate transition away from fossil fuels.
While welcoming the inclusion of this commitment, Hare acknowledged that securing its place in the final agreement could prove difficult amid ongoing negotiations.
“I think that's positive, and it's going to be hard to see how that stays, but it should do,” he said.
The comments highlight continuing disagreements over financial support for climate adaptation and the pace of the transition away from fossil fuels, two major issues shaping discussions at the Antalya summit.
“One of the biggest worries at this COP is that there has not been, essentially, the big plan about it. The finance agenda is totally blocked right now,” Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics and a lead author of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, told reporters during a press conference titled “Climate Analytics: Limiting Overshoot, Defending 1.5°C” on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Antalya.
Commenting on the initial draft of COP31's main decision, Hare highlighted the urgent need to triple adaptation financing, particularly to support countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. He also called on developed nations to increase their financial contributions to help meet these requirements.
“Countries need this funding urgently, so that's something that the developed countries need to do better on,” he said.
Hare cautioned that the lack of progress on financing could undermine negotiations across other areas of the climate agenda, making it harder for participating countries to reach a common position on key decisions.
He also pointed to provisions in the initial draft that go further than the conclusions reached at COP30 in Brazil, particularly language calling for a swift and immediate transition away from fossil fuels.
While welcoming the inclusion of this commitment, Hare acknowledged that securing its place in the final agreement could prove difficult amid ongoing negotiations.
“I think that's positive, and it's going to be hard to see how that stays, but it should do,” he said.
The comments highlight continuing disagreements over financial support for climate adaptation and the pace of the transition away from fossil fuels, two major issues shaping discussions at the Antalya summit.
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