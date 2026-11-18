Simon Ekpa Reportedly Leaves Finnish Prison After Terrorism Conviction
(MENAFN) Nigerian-born separatist figure Simon Ekpa has reportedly been released from a Finnish prison after spending nearly two years in detention over terrorism-related offenses associated with separatist activities in southeastern Nigeria, his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, said.
Ngozi Orabueze, deputy prime minister of the self-proclaimed Biafra Government in Exile, posted a video on social media showing herself alongside Ekpa as he walked out of the correctional facility.
“You can’t hide the truth forever; it will always come out,” Ekpa said in the recording.
Ekpa, who has been residing in Finland since 2007, was detained in November 2024 after Finnish authorities investigated allegations of terrorist activities connected to the separatist movement operating in southeastern Nigeria.
In September 2025, the Paojat-Hame District Court found him guilty of involvement in the activities of a terrorist organization and publicly encouraging criminal acts for terrorist purposes. His conviction also covered aggravated tax fraud and a violation of Finland's Lawyers Act.
Court findings indicated that Ekpa had leveraged his influence and extensive network to assist armed separatist factions in southeastern Nigeria, including by facilitating access to weapons, explosives and ammunition.
His legal representatives had previously disclosed plans for his release, announcing Nov. 17 as the anticipated date on which he would regain his freedom.
Ngozi Orabueze, deputy prime minister of the self-proclaimed Biafra Government in Exile, posted a video on social media showing herself alongside Ekpa as he walked out of the correctional facility.
“You can’t hide the truth forever; it will always come out,” Ekpa said in the recording.
Ekpa, who has been residing in Finland since 2007, was detained in November 2024 after Finnish authorities investigated allegations of terrorist activities connected to the separatist movement operating in southeastern Nigeria.
In September 2025, the Paojat-Hame District Court found him guilty of involvement in the activities of a terrorist organization and publicly encouraging criminal acts for terrorist purposes. His conviction also covered aggravated tax fraud and a violation of Finland's Lawyers Act.
Court findings indicated that Ekpa had leveraged his influence and extensive network to assist armed separatist factions in southeastern Nigeria, including by facilitating access to weapons, explosives and ammunition.
His legal representatives had previously disclosed plans for his release, announcing Nov. 17 as the anticipated date on which he would regain his freedom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment