UK Review Calls for Major Reforms to Tackle Youth Unemployment
(MENAFN) A major review of youth unemployment in the UK has urged the government to overhaul existing policies and increase investment in employment opportunities for young people, warning that failure to act could leave an entire generation behind.
Presenting the long-awaited findings in central London on Tuesday, former Labour Party minister Alan Milburn highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that nearly one million young people are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET).
“Britain is at risk of losing a generation of young people,” Milburn warned, arguing that the situation does not reflect a lack of ability, motivation or willingness among young people to enter the workforce.
"This is not a crisis of aspiration - it is a crisis of opportunity," he added.
The 278-page assessment, titled "From a Welfare State to a Working State: A new settlement for the next generation," outlines extensive reforms to taxation, social welfare and education, with the objective of helping 440,000 additional young people secure employment by 2036.
According to the review, adopting its proposed measures could bring the NEET rate down to 6.8% by 2036. Without the recommended changes, the figure is projected to increase to 13.8%.
The proposals also include establishing an initial 25,000 pre-apprenticeship opportunities for people under 25, with the number expected to reach 270,000 by 2036. The review further estimates that the reforms could contribute an additional 0.4% to annual gross domestic product by the end of the decade.
Milburn urged the government to allocate an initial £500 million ($660 million) in 2027 to expand employment support services and create more opportunities for young people to enter the labor market.
Presenting the long-awaited findings in central London on Tuesday, former Labour Party minister Alan Milburn highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that nearly one million young people are currently not in education, employment or training (NEET).
“Britain is at risk of losing a generation of young people,” Milburn warned, arguing that the situation does not reflect a lack of ability, motivation or willingness among young people to enter the workforce.
"This is not a crisis of aspiration - it is a crisis of opportunity," he added.
The 278-page assessment, titled "From a Welfare State to a Working State: A new settlement for the next generation," outlines extensive reforms to taxation, social welfare and education, with the objective of helping 440,000 additional young people secure employment by 2036.
According to the review, adopting its proposed measures could bring the NEET rate down to 6.8% by 2036. Without the recommended changes, the figure is projected to increase to 13.8%.
The proposals also include establishing an initial 25,000 pre-apprenticeship opportunities for people under 25, with the number expected to reach 270,000 by 2036. The review further estimates that the reforms could contribute an additional 0.4% to annual gross domestic product by the end of the decade.
Milburn urged the government to allocate an initial £500 million ($660 million) in 2027 to expand employment support services and create more opportunities for young people to enter the labor market.
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