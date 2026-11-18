Global Markets Rebound as Nvidia Earnings Boost Investor Confidence
(MENAFN) Global financial markets showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, receiving support from stronger-than-anticipated quarterly results released by US semiconductor giant Nvidia, while investors remained focused on the upcoming publication of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.
Nvidia announced a 103% annual increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $115.8 billion, a 20% rise compared with the previous quarter.
The company's data center division delivered particularly strong performance, with revenue climbing 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion. Nvidia also raised its revenue projection for the current quarter to $130 billion, exceeding market expectations.
Meanwhile, following CEO Jensen Huang's resignation, board chairman Harvey Jones dismissed the possibility of Huang returning to lead the company.
The positive financial results helped reduce selling pressure across semiconductor stocks, while artificial intelligence-related shares in Asian markets attracted fresh investor interest.
Nevertheless, concerns surrounding an ongoing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into Nvidia, alongside reports of technical difficulties affecting the National Security Agency's (NSA) internal communications network, continued to create uncertainty among investors.
Attention also remained focused on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy, with market expectations divided amid persistent inflation concerns. Investors continued to anticipate a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction next month, despite increasingly restrictive signals from monetary policymakers.
Several Fed officials have indicated that additional interest rate increases could be required to bring inflation under control.
Analysts noted that the recent decline in gasoline prices could contribute to easing inflationary pressures in December, although wider risks surrounding price increases remain significant.
Investors were also following developments in the Middle East after reports that Iranian forces had targeted a US military installation in Kuwait, raising concerns about possible disruptions to regional energy supplies.
Despite these geopolitical risks, Brent crude futures for January delivery declined 0.5% on Wednesday to $92.70 per barrel.
Recent US economic indicators offered mixed signals. Retail sales increased 0.2% month-on-month in October, while both import and export prices climbed 1.1%, exceeding analysts' expectations.
Industrial production, however, fell 0.4% during the month, contrasting with forecasts that had anticipated no change.
In the bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury securities edged lower to 5.09%, retreating from the 5.18% level recorded on Nov. 13.
The latest recovery followed a difficult session on Wall Street on Tuesday, when major indexes ended in negative territory. The S&P 500 declined 1.03%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.74%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.64%.
US stock markets subsequently opened higher on Wednesday as investors responded to Nvidia's financial performance and assessed the latest economic and monetary policy developments.
Nvidia announced a 103% annual increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $115.8 billion, a 20% rise compared with the previous quarter.
The company's data center division delivered particularly strong performance, with revenue climbing 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion. Nvidia also raised its revenue projection for the current quarter to $130 billion, exceeding market expectations.
Meanwhile, following CEO Jensen Huang's resignation, board chairman Harvey Jones dismissed the possibility of Huang returning to lead the company.
The positive financial results helped reduce selling pressure across semiconductor stocks, while artificial intelligence-related shares in Asian markets attracted fresh investor interest.
Nevertheless, concerns surrounding an ongoing US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into Nvidia, alongside reports of technical difficulties affecting the National Security Agency's (NSA) internal communications network, continued to create uncertainty among investors.
Attention also remained focused on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy, with market expectations divided amid persistent inflation concerns. Investors continued to anticipate a 25-basis-point interest rate reduction next month, despite increasingly restrictive signals from monetary policymakers.
Several Fed officials have indicated that additional interest rate increases could be required to bring inflation under control.
Analysts noted that the recent decline in gasoline prices could contribute to easing inflationary pressures in December, although wider risks surrounding price increases remain significant.
Investors were also following developments in the Middle East after reports that Iranian forces had targeted a US military installation in Kuwait, raising concerns about possible disruptions to regional energy supplies.
Despite these geopolitical risks, Brent crude futures for January delivery declined 0.5% on Wednesday to $92.70 per barrel.
Recent US economic indicators offered mixed signals. Retail sales increased 0.2% month-on-month in October, while both import and export prices climbed 1.1%, exceeding analysts' expectations.
Industrial production, however, fell 0.4% during the month, contrasting with forecasts that had anticipated no change.
In the bond market, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury securities edged lower to 5.09%, retreating from the 5.18% level recorded on Nov. 13.
The latest recovery followed a difficult session on Wall Street on Tuesday, when major indexes ended in negative territory. The S&P 500 declined 1.03%, the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.74%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.64%.
US stock markets subsequently opened higher on Wednesday as investors responded to Nvidia's financial performance and assessed the latest economic and monetary policy developments.
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