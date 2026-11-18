Somali Airstrikes Kill Al-Shabaab Finance Official, Wound Commanders
(MENAFN) Two members of the Al-Shabaab militant group were killed and three senior figures sustained serious injuries in separate military operations in Somalia's Hiraan region, the Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced Tuesday.
Among those killed was Ismaaciil, an alleged senior operative responsible for managing the group's financial activities in the Aboorey area, according to the intelligence agency. Al-Shabaab is affiliated with al-Qaeda.
NISA reported that the operations targeted locations in Moqokori district and the area stretching between Kheyraanle and Butaale villages, with assistance from international security partners.
The agency also confirmed that several vehicles and weapons belonging to the group were destroyed during the strikes in south-central Somalia.
“In the area between the villages of Kheyraanle and Butaale, Ismail, head of Khawarij finance for the Aboorey area, was killed, along with Makaraan, who was the driver of the group's leader in Maxaas district,” according to the spy agency.
The Somali government uses the term Khawarij when referring to the Al-Shabaab militant organization.
In a separate aerial operation, military forces struck a residential building in Moqokori where several group leaders were reportedly staying. The attack left two commanders wounded, according to NISA.
Al-Shabaab has maintained its armed insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 16 years, carrying out repeated attacks against military personnel, government representatives and civilians.
Among those killed was Ismaaciil, an alleged senior operative responsible for managing the group's financial activities in the Aboorey area, according to the intelligence agency. Al-Shabaab is affiliated with al-Qaeda.
NISA reported that the operations targeted locations in Moqokori district and the area stretching between Kheyraanle and Butaale villages, with assistance from international security partners.
The agency also confirmed that several vehicles and weapons belonging to the group were destroyed during the strikes in south-central Somalia.
“In the area between the villages of Kheyraanle and Butaale, Ismail, head of Khawarij finance for the Aboorey area, was killed, along with Makaraan, who was the driver of the group's leader in Maxaas district,” according to the spy agency.
The Somali government uses the term Khawarij when referring to the Al-Shabaab militant organization.
In a separate aerial operation, military forces struck a residential building in Moqokori where several group leaders were reportedly staying. The attack left two commanders wounded, according to NISA.
Al-Shabaab has maintained its armed insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 16 years, carrying out repeated attacks against military personnel, government representatives and civilians.
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