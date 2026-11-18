Third Oil Tanker Catches Fire After Mine Strike in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's navy announced Tuesday that another oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine, bringing the number of reported tanker fires linked to mine strikes in the waterway to three since early Tuesday.
In a statement, the navy said the latest incident occurred in the eastern section of the strait, adding that the vessel was suspected of breaching “maritime navigation rules.”
The Iranian military branch warned that ships departing from approved safe shipping corridors or disabling their navigation equipment could pose serious security threats and breach established maritime regulations.
It also maintained that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains suspended, instructing vessels to coordinate their movements with Iranian armed forces, use the authorized maritime corridors and ensure their navigation systems remain operational.
The incident comes amid the ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
Although Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18, efforts to implement the agreement have encountered obstacles, particularly over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Military confrontations have continued to erupt periodically since July, while diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing the conflict to an end remain underway.
In a statement, the navy said the latest incident occurred in the eastern section of the strait, adding that the vessel was suspected of breaching “maritime navigation rules.”
The Iranian military branch warned that ships departing from approved safe shipping corridors or disabling their navigation equipment could pose serious security threats and breach established maritime regulations.
It also maintained that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains suspended, instructing vessels to coordinate their movements with Iranian armed forces, use the authorized maritime corridors and ensure their navigation systems remain operational.
The incident comes amid the ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by targeting Israel and American military installations across several Arab countries.
Although Washington and Tehran reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18, efforts to implement the agreement have encountered obstacles, particularly over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
Military confrontations have continued to erupt periodically since July, while diplomatic initiatives aimed at bringing the conflict to an end remain underway.
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