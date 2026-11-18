Azerbaijani Mps To Attend NATO Parliamentary Assembly Session In Berlin
According to the department, Namazov, head of Azerbaijan's delegation to the NATO PA, and delegation member Samir Valiyev will visit Berlin to participate in the session.
During the session, the MPs are expected to attend the NATO PA plenary meeting and meetings of the Committees on Politics, Democracy and Security; Defence and Security; Economics and Security; and Science and Technology.
Their visit will conclude on November 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment