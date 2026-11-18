MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani MPs Ramid Namazov and Samir Valiyev will travel to Germany on November 19 to attend the 72nd Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) reported.

According to the department, Namazov, head of Azerbaijan's delegation to the NATO PA, and delegation member Samir Valiyev will visit Berlin to participate in the session.

During the session, the MPs are expected to attend the NATO PA plenary meeting and meetings of the Committees on Politics, Democracy and Security; Defence and Security; Economics and Security; and Science and Technology.

Their visit will conclude on November 24.