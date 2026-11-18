MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“Company” or“Orezone”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andre Lauzon and Mr. Oumar Toguyeni to its Board of Directors effective November 17, 2026.

Mr. Sean Harvey, Chair of the Board, commented,“On behalf of the Board I am pleased to welcome both Andre and Oumar to Orezone's Board as we continue our growth and development as a multi-asset gold producer. Their extensive international mining experience and complementary expertise in operations, underground mine development, project execution and corporate governance will further strengthen our Board. Their insights will help guide our growth strategy, particularly as we unlock the significant development and expansion opportunities at Casa Berardi and Heva-Hosco, and continue to drive operational excellence and growth at Bomboré. Together, these priorities underpin our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.”

Mr. Lauzon is a senior mining executive with more than 30 years of experience in mine operations, underground mining and project development. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Hudbay Minerals Inc., overseeing operations and major development projects across North and South America. Previously, he held senior operational and technical positions with Vale, Kinross Gold Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation.

Mr. Toguyeni is a senior mining executive and corporate director with more than 35 years of international experience in mine operations, project development, corporate governance and sustainability. He has held senior leadership positions with IAMGOLD Corporation, Alcoa Inc. and BHP Billiton, with extensive experience across North America, Africa, South America and Europe.

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977

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For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 - 8977 or visit the Company's website at .

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