NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Portillo's ($PTLO) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2027

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Portillo's misrepresented the disciplined approach and apparent success of the company's expansion plans

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: August 5, 2025 – 23.2% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until January 11, 2027 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Portillo's stock. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. It is captioned Wassel v. Portillo's, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-14032.

Why is Portillo's Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Portillo's is a fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in Chicago-style food, such as Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages.

According to the complaint, Portillo's assured the market that it had developed a disciplined and repeatable playbook for opening new stores, and that increased density and scale would inure to Portillo's benefit. Portillo's also discussed the apparent success of new restaurants opening, particularly in Texas.

As alleged, Portillo's was not disciplined about new store openings and its expansion plans had gone poorly, especially in Texas. Portillo's grew too rapidly, cannibalizing its own stores, and its brand remained largely unknown outside Illinois.

Why did Portillo's Stock Drop?

On August 5, 2025, Portillo's released disappointing Q2 2025 financial results. Portillo's cut 2025 revenue growth projections approximately in half and announced that it now expected adjusted EBITDA growth to be flat to low single digits from the previously guided high single digits.

On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $2.21 per share, or 23.2%, from a closing price of $9.49 per share on August 4, 2025, to $7.28 per share on August 5, 2025.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Portillo's released disappointing Q1 2026 financial results. Portillo's announced a same-restaurant sales decrease of 0.1%, a decrease in operating income to $4.5 million from $10.4 million, a net loss of $0.5 million, and a $2.8 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA. What's more, in contrast to its previous strategy, Portillo's announced it would only open three new restaurants for the remainder of the fiscal year.

On this news, Portillo's stock price fell $1.23 per share, or 21.5%, over the course of two trading days, from a closing price of $5.72 per share on May 4, 2026, to $4.49 per share on May 6, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Portillo's, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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