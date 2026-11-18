NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Ensign ($ENSG) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Ensign misrepresented that its business model relied on patient neglect, understaffing, manipulated quality and staffing data, improper billing, and an administrator-license rental scheme.

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: June 8, 2026 – 8.15%

Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Ensign securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. It is captioned Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc., et al., No. 8:26-cv-02963.

Why is Ensign Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Ensign is a healthcare services company that operates skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care facilities through affiliated providers. The company relies heavily on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, making patient care, staffing, billing, and regulatory compliance central to its business model.

According to the complaint, Ensign represented that quality patient care was central to its business, described its clinical outcomes and CMS ratings, and characterized regulatory and compliance risks as contingencies.

As alleged, Defendants concealed systematic understaffing and patient neglect, manipulated reported quality and staffing data, engaged in improper Medicare and Medicaid billing and upcoding, and used licensed administrators who did not actually manage certain facilities.

Why did Ensign's Stock Drop?

On June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published“Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect,” based on a five-month investigation. The report alleged that Ensign acquired distressed nursing facilities, reduced registered-nurse and other skilled-care hours, used self-reported data to improve quality ratings, and generated profits by providing less care than residents required despite receiving public funds based on patient acuity.

On this news, the price of Ensign stock fell $13.88 per share, or 8.15%, from a closing price of $170.30 per share on June 5, 2026, to $156.42 per share on June 8, 2026.

On June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published“Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities.” The report alleged that Ensign used licensed administrators who were seldom present and did not actually manage certain facilities, while unlicensed operators handled day-to-day operations. Muddy Waters estimated that the alleged practices existed at approximately 20% of Ensign's skilled nursing facilities and could expose Ensign to significant sanctions, slower growth, and reduced margins.

On this news, the price of Ensign stock fell $4.52 per share, or 2.98%, from a closing price of $151.65 per share on June 10, 2026, to $147.13 per share on June 11, 2026.

On June 18, 2026, Hunterbrook published a follow-up report,“New: Patients Hungry in Ensign Facilities,” alleging additional firsthand evidence of resident hunger, inadequate food and supplies, payroll and staffing-data falsification, understaffing, and employees working above their license levels.

On this news, the price of Ensign stock fell $2.19 per share, or 1.4%, to close at $153.65 per share on June 18, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Ensign, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

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Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

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