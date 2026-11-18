MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether Six Flags Entertainment Corporation committed securities fraud relating to statements about its focus on safety, maintenance, and ride reliability.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Six Flags securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Six Flags ($FUN) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to Six Flags' statements about its focus on safety, maintenance, and ride reliability.

Stock Decline: October 13, 2026 – 14.4% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Six Flags Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Six Flags is the largest regional amusement resort operator in North America, with 20 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

BFA is investigating whether Six Flags misled investors about its focus on safety, maintenance, and ride reliability.

Why did Six Flags' Stock Drop?

On October 12-13, 2026, various news outlets reported that a man died and several others were injured aboard Six Flags' Goliath roller coaster in Georgia. After the fatal incident, Six Flags announced the temporary closure of 10 roller coasters, including Goliath, across various amusement parks.

Following the news, Six Flags shares fell approximately 14.4% on October 13, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Six Flags securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“Super Lawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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