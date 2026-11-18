MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “BCC Research highlights how AI can improve hydrogen gas turbine operations through real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, combustion optimization and data-driven performance management, supporting more efficient and reliable hydrogen-based power generation.”

Boston, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogen gas turbines sit at the intersection of two of the most consequential investment themes of the decade: the global energy transition and the industrialization of artificial intelligence. As natural gas turbine orders surge to a 25-year high of 130 GW annually and clean hydrogen committed investments reach $110 billion across 510 projects, major OEMs and technology companies are deploying AI across every layer of the hydrogen turbine value chain - from materials discovery and combustion optimization to predictive maintenance and grid-scale energy management. BCC Research's new report, AI Impact on Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market - BCC Pulse Report, examines how AI is reshaping the economics, engineering, and deployment trajectory of hydrogen gas turbines globally.

Key Findings

. Surging turbine demand is forcing AI adoption at scale. Natural gas turbine orders hit 130 GW in 2025 - a 25-year record - compelling OEMs to integrate AI to manage backlogs, optimize manufacturing, and enhance in-field performance. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reported a 29% year-over-year increase in order backlog value in fiscal year 2025, underscoring the structural intensity of demand.

. Public and private investment is concentrating capital in the sector. Global public energy R&D reached approximately $55 billion in 2024, with 78% allocated to low-carbon technologies. Europe and China each contributed close to $17 billion; North America contributed $13 billion. Clean hydrogen committed investments stood at $110 billion in 2025 across 510 projects spanning FID, construction, and operational stages.

. Data center power demand is emerging as a near-term catalyst for hydrogen turbine deployment. Exponential growth in AI workloads is driving unprecedented electricity consumption at data centers, creating demand for dispatchable, low-carbon on-site power. In 2025, GE Vernova announced a deal to deliver 29 LM2500XPRESS aeroderivative gas turbine packages to Crusoe AI data centers, while Baker Hughes secured a contract for NovaLT gas turbines to power U.S. data centers through TURBINE-X Energy Inc. In 2026, xAI installed 46 portable gas turbines at its Colossus 2 campus in Southaven, Mississippi.

. AI is directly targeting the levelized cost of hydrogen. Honeywell launched Honeywell Protonium in April 2025 - a digital AI platform designed to reduce levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and improve green hydrogen production efficiency. Siemens Energy introduced an AI tool on the Siemens Xcelerator marketplace in 2024 to automate the design and engineering of hydrogen plants, including turbines, electrolyzers, and storage systems.

. Emerging technologies are addressing core engineering barriers. Digital twins for hydrogen gas turbines, AI-driven material discovery for anti-embrittlement superalloys, graph neural networks (GNNs) for catalyst discovery, and generative AI simulation tools for turbine design are advancing solutions to hydrogen embrittlement, NOx emissions, and combustion instability - the principal technical obstacles to pure-hydrogen turbine operation.

. Three companies dominate the competitive landscape. GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Siemens Energy collectively hold more than 60% of the hydrogen gas turbines market. Other significant players include Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Capstone Energy+, Doosan Enerbility, Honeywell, TURBINE-X Energy Inc., Frontier Infrastructure, and Crusoe.

Strategic Implications

The convergence of AI with hydrogen gas turbine technology is being driven by mutually reinforcing structural forces. On the demand side, AI-intensive data centers require reliable, low-carbon baseload power that grid renewables alone cannot guarantee - positioning hydrogen turbines as a credible on-site generation solution. On the supply side, record turbine order volumes are compelling OEMs to industrialize AI for manufacturing optimization, predictive maintenance, and performance management at scale. Kawasaki Heavy Industries' 2026 announcement to raise $1.23 billion for physical AI and hydrogen R&D - including a partnership with NVIDIA - reflects how deeply capital is now flowing toward the intersection of these two themes.

Regulatory tailwinds are reinforcing private capital flows. The U.S. DOE-backed H2Net project, led by GE Vernova, is developing HySAGE - an AI assistant for streamlining hydrogen project permitting, siting, and safety evaluation - directly addressing the administrative friction that slows project development. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy's $1 billion commitment to scale U.S. turbine production, Capstone Energy+'s $112.5 million strategic raise targeting AI data centers, and Google Cloud and Saudi Arabia's PIF joint $10 billion AI hub investment collectively signal that geographic expansion of both AI infrastructure and hydrogen capability is accelerating simultaneously.

Investment Considerations

For investors, hydrogen gas turbines represent a high-conviction long-cycle infrastructure theme with near-term catalysts in the data center power vertical and medium-term upside tied to grid decarbonization mandates. The primary risks center on hydrogen production cost relative to natural gas, material science limitations around embrittlement, and NOx compliance complexity - all of which AI is actively being deployed to mitigate. GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are best positioned given their dominant market share, existing order backlogs, and active AI investment programs. Emerging players such as Capstone Energy+ and Crusoe represent higher-risk, higher-upside exposure to the data center power convergence thesis.

About the Report

AI Impact on Hydrogen Gas Turbines Market - BCC Pulse Report provides qualitative strategic analysis of AI's role across the hydrogen gas turbine value chain, covering key drivers and challenges, emerging technology assessment, competitive intelligence, and investment activity across leading OEMs and technology partners.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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