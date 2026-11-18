Hospitality Grade Bedding

JLA Hospitality urges hotel buyers to judge bedding by durability, commercial laundering performance and cost per use, not thread count alone.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JLA Hospitality is challenging one of the most persistent purchasing myths of the hospitality industry. A higher thread count means better bedding. The company argues that hotel bedding durability and laundering performance are far more reliable indicators of quality. They also contend that procurement teams relying on thread count alone are measuring the wrong thing entirely.

JLA Hospitality supplies bedding built for hotels, motels, and vacation rentals through its Nomad Home® line, engineered specifically for commercial service. The company is urging owners, general managers, and procurement teams to rethink their approach to evaluating linen quality. They should shift their focus from packaging claims to construction and fiber performance. Additionally, it is important to consider how bedding holds up in daily operations.

The Thread-Count Trap

For years, thread count has been marketed as the headline measure of quality. But very high counts are often achieved by packing thinner, weaker threads into the same space. Those sheets may feel impressive in a showroom and are often desired in retail space and use but under commercial laundering, they thin, tear, and pill far sooner than buyers expect.

The number itself was never designed as a durability metric. It originated as a simple density measurement. It then became a marketing shorthand that consumers learned to trust. In residential settings, linens are washed irregularly and gently. There, the finer threads required to achieve higher counts cause little harm. In hospitality, the stakes and the wash cycles are entirely different.

Hotel linens live a demanding life. Hotel linens are subjected to far more repetitive washing and at higher temperatures using industrial strength detergents. These aggressive mechanical cycles can be harsh on delicate fabrics. What survives that routine is weave quality, fiber strength, and construction. Durability is not a number printed on packaging. It's what determines the real cost per use over a linen program's lifetime.

The math matters at scale. A property that replaces linens twice as often incurs additional costs. This includes not only the product cost but also the labor, freight, and storage associated with each reorder. Longevity is an operating expense decision as much as a comfort one. It compounds across every room in the building.

What Hospitality Buyers Should Measure Instead

JLA Hospitality maintains that hospitality-grade bedding should be judged on durability, laundering tolerance, and consistent guest comfort over time. Those factors drive cost per use and, ultimately, guest reviews. Thread count is one small input among many. It should never function as the final verdict on quality.

What Actually Signals Quality

Reinforced stitching and construction built to survive repeated commercial washing

Fiber strength and weave quality, such as a tightly woven percale designed for daily service

Laundering tolerance, measured by how fabric performs after many wash cycles

Antimicrobial freshness, including permanent finishes that help linens stay fresher between washes

Colorfastness that keeps whites bright and resists the graying that ages a room

Nomad Home® bedding is engineered around these principles. Reinforced construction supports repeated laundering. EverLuxTM continuous filament fiber in the blanket line resists clumping and matting over time. A permanent Fuze® antimicrobial finish supports freshness between washes. These are engineering decisions rather than marketing numbers.

The guest experience argument reinforces the operational one. A sheet that has thinned, pilled, or grayed indicates neglect. This happens long before a guest can understand the reason. Bedding that maintains its texture and appearance throughout a complete replacement cycle is essential. It protects both the room's presentation and the property's reputation.

"Thread count, over time, has become a marketing buzzword and many in the industry stopped asking the harder questions," said Brett Rife, President of Sales and Divisional Leader at JLA Hospitality. "In hospitality, the number that actually matters is how many wash cycles a sheet survives while still looking and feeling right for the next guest who walks through the door."

JLA Hospitality expects buyer expectations to continue shifting as properties scrutinize total cost of ownership more closely. JLA Hospitality encourages procurement teams to request laundering performance information and examine construction directly. They prefer the teams evaluate bedding on service life rather than a single figure printed on a package.

About JLA Hospitality

JLA Hospitality is the hospitality focused division of JLA Home and supplies bedding, bath, and room accessories engineered for commercial use to hotels, motels, vacation rental operators, and institutional properties across North America. Its Nomad Home® line is built for high-turnover environments and commercial laundering, with OEKO-TEX certification across the range. JLA distributes products from facilities in Savannah, Georgia and Woodland, California. JLA Home and JLA Hospitality are part of E&E Co., Ltd., headquartered in Fremont, California.



Jessika Neira - Senior Product Development Manager

JLA Hospitality

+1 800-562-2550

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JLA Hospitality: Why Durability Beats Thread Count in Hotel Bedding News Provided By E&E November 18, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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