Zulal Serenity Ladies Wellness Centre Holistic Shirodhara

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som introduces TAIM Mizaj Balance Retreat inspired by Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine.

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som introduces the TAIM Mizaj Balance Retreat, a personalised experience that draws on the region's wellness heritage to create space for rest, reflection and renewed balance. Set against the tranquil coastline of the Khasooma peninsula, the retreat takes inspiration from Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) and its understanding of individual temperament, or Mizaj.Within the traditional TAIM framework, Mizaj is described through four temperaments: Damawi (Hot and Moist), Safrawi (Hot and Dry), Balghami (Cold and Moist) and Saudawi (Cold and Dry). These concepts inform the retreat's approach to daily rhythm, restorative therapies, movement and nourishment, with each journey adapted to the guest rather than following a fixed itinerary.Offered as two-, three- and five-night programmes, the retreat brings together TAIM-inspired treatments, thoughtfully selected activities, gentle rituals and tailored lifestyle guidance. It invites guests from Qatar, the GCC and beyond to explore a distinctive expression of regional wellness traditions in Zulal's peaceful coastal setting.A retreat shaped around the individualThe experience begins with a TAIM consultation and Mizaj assessment, complemented by a wellness consultation to understand each guest's goals, preferences and suitability for the planned activities. Drawing on these conversations, the resort's specialists create a considered itinerary, with opportunities to review and adjust the experience during the stay.Personalisation carries through to the smaller details. Herbal foot soaks may be prepared in keeping with the specialist's recommendations, while subtle room fragrances can complement the atmosphere where appropriate and preferred by the guest. Cuisine informed by TAIM principles forms another part of the journey, connecting the dining experience with the retreat's broader focus on individual wellbeing.Restorative rituals and mindful movementEach night's stay includes a principal TAIM treatment, with other experiences selected according to the guest's temperament, goals and individual suitability. Options include Traditional Qatari Hamiz, the Signature Relaxing Al-Qadam foot massage, complementary holistic experiences and restorative spa rituals.Movement is approached with the same care. Depending on the programme and the specialist's recommendations, the itinerary may feature gentle stretching, breathing practices, meditation, yoga or more active fitness sessions. The emphasis remains on choosing an appropriate pace and creating room for recovery, rather than filling every hour.The two-night retreat includes six treatment and activity sessions, offering an introduction to the Mizaj approach. The three-night experience includes nine sessions, while the five-night journey features 18 sessions spanning treatments and guided activities, with additional scope for specialist fitness, physiotherapy and restorative care. Treatment scheduling remains subject to individual assessment.Across every length of stay, time for nourishing meals, rest and quiet reflection is an essential part of the experience, allowing guests to explore a rhythm that can continue beyond the resort.Bringing the experience homeEducation is woven throughout the retreat, introducing guests to the traditional principles of Mizaj and practical ways to reflect on their daily routines. Each experience concludes with personalised lifestyle guidance: a 30-day home plan for the two- and three-night retreats, and a 45-day plan for the five-night journey.With the TAIM Mizaj Balance Retreat, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som celebrates the richness of Arabic and Islamic wellness traditions through an experience that is deeply personal, thoughtfully paced and designed to inspire lasting everyday habits.For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at..., call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6500 or visit

Sammar Hattab

Marsam Albalad Company

+966 530247046

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Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

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Discover your Mizaj: A Personalised Journey to Balance at Zulal Wellness Resort BY Chiva-Som News Provided By Marsam Albalad Company November 18, 2026, 11:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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