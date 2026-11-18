Eritrea Accuses Ethiopian Military Chief of Claiming Its Territory
(MENAFN) Eritrea has accused Ethiopia's top military commander of making territorial claims over Eritrean land and seeking to build public support for a potential conflict, adding to tensions between the neighboring countries amid mutual allegations of military aggression.
Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel criticized statements attributed to Ethiopian Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, alleging that the military leader had presented the Eritrean localities of Dogali, Gundet and Adulis as territories belonging to Ethiopia's Tigray region.
According to Meskel, Jula made the statements last week while addressing residents in Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray.
"The cheap and transparent purpose of this ploy is to garner support - through the promise of stakes/shares in the spoils of war - from the people of Tigray," Meskel said in a statement.
The Eritrean minister further accused the ruling Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, of advancing a military strategy aimed at expanding Ethiopia's territorial influence at Eritrea's expense.
Meskel also dismissed Ethiopian accusations that Eritrean soldiers had entered Ethiopian territory, maintaining that his country's military personnel had not crossed internationally recognized borders.
"Eritrea's army is deployed within its sovereign territories," he said, referring to the boundary maps drawn up by the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission and maintained by the United Nations.
Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel criticized statements attributed to Ethiopian Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, alleging that the military leader had presented the Eritrean localities of Dogali, Gundet and Adulis as territories belonging to Ethiopia's Tigray region.
According to Meskel, Jula made the statements last week while addressing residents in Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray.
"The cheap and transparent purpose of this ploy is to garner support - through the promise of stakes/shares in the spoils of war - from the people of Tigray," Meskel said in a statement.
The Eritrean minister further accused the ruling Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, of advancing a military strategy aimed at expanding Ethiopia's territorial influence at Eritrea's expense.
Meskel also dismissed Ethiopian accusations that Eritrean soldiers had entered Ethiopian territory, maintaining that his country's military personnel had not crossed internationally recognized borders.
"Eritrea's army is deployed within its sovereign territories," he said, referring to the boundary maps drawn up by the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission and maintained by the United Nations.
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