MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) A press conference at the Bihar Pradesh Congress office, Sadaqat Ashram, descended into chaos on Wednesday after journalists and cameramen alleged that they were verbally abused and physically assaulted by members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Angered by the alleged mistreatment, media personnel collectively boycotted the event and walked out of the Congress office, leaving the press conference midway.

The press conference had been organised by the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, which had invited journalists to cover the event.

Media personnel were informed that Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar would address the press conference.

This led a sizeable number of journalists and cameramen to reach Sadaqat Ashram.

However, a dispute broke out over seating arrangements when the media personnel arrived at the venue.

What began as a minor verbal exchange soon escalated, with journalists alleging that some NSUI members used abusive language and physically assaulted them.

The incident triggered considerable commotion inside the Congress office, disrupting the scheduled programme.

Journalists expressed strong resentment over the alleged behaviour of the NSUI members and said they would not continue covering the event under such circumstances.

The media personnel also questioned why they had been invited in the name of Kanhaiya Kumar when, according to them, the Congress leader was not scheduled to visit Patna on Wednesday.

His proposed participation had reportedly been a major reason for the large media presence at the venue.

Following the confrontation, journalists and cameramen decided to boycott the press conference and left Sadaqat Ashram together.

The programme was consequently disrupted, with the media refusing to participate further.

The incident has raised concerns over the treatment of journalists at political party events and the arrangements made for media coverage.

Neither the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee nor the NSUI has issued an official statement on the allegations so far. Their response to the incident is awaited.