MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about preparing for her role in the upcoming film 'Eetha.'

She revealed how her interaction with Shakuntala helped her understand the nuances of Lavani. Shraddha shared that the traditional dance form is not just about movements but also involves conveying emotions through facial expressions, giving her a deeper insight into the art.

Speaking about her preparation, the 'Stree 2' actress shared how her interaction with Shakuntala helped her understand that Lavani goes beyond dance and is equally about the emotions conveyed through facial expressions. Shakuntala ji emphasized how the lives of Tamasha artists are reflected in their performances, where one can witness both sorrow and joy.

Recalling her interaction with Shakuntala, Shraddha shared,“She said, 'The dancing will happen - you will tie ghungroos on your feet and practice. But what you have to express through your face, you will have to understand.”

Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she had no prior knowledge of Lavani when she joined 'Eetha'. She attended workshops, interacted with Lavani and Tamasha artists and learned from Shakuntala ji to understand the dance form.

Her preparation also involved practicing with 4 kg of ghungroos on each leg. Director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan supported her during the process, including when she sustained an injury while shooting a song.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor had spoken about her experience of performing Lavani in the song 'Ji Ji Re Ji' from her upcoming film 'Eetha'.

“Performing 'Ji Ji Re Ji' as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani-the rhythm, the expressions, the energy, and the way you connect with the audience. I loved and was equally scared to step into the incredible world of a legendary artist through this song,” Shraddha said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma,“Eetha” will release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.