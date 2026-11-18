MENAFN - IANS) Payyannur Nov 18 (IANS) A cooperative week function on Wednesday turned into a political battleground on Wednesday when CPI (M) workers disrupted the speech of Payyannur MLA V. Kunhikrishnan, with his office staff member allegedly assaulted, in the latest flare-up of the bitter feud in the party's stronghold.

The incident occurred at Kandoth, where Kunhikrishnan was inaugurating the Taliparamba Circle Cooperative Union's cooperative week celebrations at the Koormba Bhagavathy Temple auditorium.

As the MLA began his speech, protesters from the audience reportedly stood up, shouted slogans and interrupted him.

Kunhikrishnan, who has been at loggerheads with the CPI(M) leadership, reportedly remarked that his voice could not be silenced by their protests.

The disruption intensified when he attempted to resume his speech, triggering tense scenes inside the auditorium.

His office staff member Prasannan was allegedly manhandled when he attempted to prevent protesters from entering the stage while filming the proceedings.

Kunhikrishnan later alleged that CPI(M) leaders and workers deliberately disrupted the programme and said he had handed over identifying details and video footage of those involved to police.

Following the incident, the MLA and his supporters staged a sit-in outside the venue, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Police reached the spot and collected footage of the incident.

“ I will not be cowed down by these threats, and I will be the MLA for five years,” said Kunhikrishnan.

The controversy had begun even before the event, with organisers initially choosing Payyannur Municipality Chairman Sarin Sasi as the chief guest, leaving out the local MLA.

The exclusion triggered protests, prompting the Cooperation Department to intervene and direct the organisers to include the elected representative.

A revised poster subsequently named Kunhikrishnan as the chief guest.

However, the old banner naming the municipal chairman reportedly remained at the venue, adding to the MLA's criticism.

Kunhikrishnan and Taliparamba MLA T.K. Govindan, both former CPI (M) leaders who fell out with the party and contested the assembly polls with the support of the Congress-led UDF, have repeatedly accused CPI (M) controlled local bodies of denying them due recognition and development attention.

Wednesday's confrontation has further exposed the deepening political hostility in the Payyannur-Taliparamba belt, where the feud between the rebel legislators and the CPI (M) continues to spill into public events.