MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) A petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu government to disclose legally permissible information regarding the health condition of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V.S. Babu, who represents the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai and has been undergoing hospital treatment since September 9.

The petitioner, G. Devarajan, a resident of Sembium in the Kolathur constituency, has also sought appropriate administrative measures to ensure that the grievances and requirements of residents are addressed without interruption during the legislator's prolonged hospitalisation.

Babu was admitted to a private hospital on Nelson Manickam Road in Aminjikarai after experiencing breathing difficulties on the night of September 9.

He was subsequently placed under intensive care, where a multidisciplinary team of medical specialists has been treating him with mechanical ventilatory support.

The hospital authorities had earlier issued an official statement regarding the legislator's medical condition. However, the absence of fresh medical bulletins for more than ten days has triggered renewed speculation on social media about his health.

Members of Babu's family, meanwhile, have maintained that the legislator is doing well. In his petition, Devarajan contended that the lack of updated official information had created uncertainty among residents of Kolathur regarding the health condition of their elected representative.

The petitioner clarified that he was not seeking the disclosure of confidential medical records or any information that could infringe upon the legislator's fundamental right to privacy and personal dignity.

Instead, he sought the release of information that could legally be made available to the public, considering Babu's position as an elected representative and his responsibilities towards the constituency.

Devarajan stated that representations had been submitted to the Tamil Nadu government on November 5 and November 12, seeking clarification regarding the MLA's health condition. However, according to the petition, no action had been taken on either representation.

The petitioner further urged the court to direct the authorities to establish necessary administrative arrangements to ensure that public grievances, civic requirements and constituency-related matters continued to receive adequate attention.

The petition raises questions about balancing the privacy rights of elected representatives with the public's legitimate expectations regarding the functioning of democratic institutions and continuity of constituency services during prolonged medical absences.

The Madras High Court is expected to take up the petition for hearing shortly.