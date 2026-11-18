MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The aggregate net profit of public sector banks (PSBs) reached Rs 1.10 lakh crore with 16.9 per cent year-on-year growth and aggregate operating profit reached Rs 1.81 lakh crore with 13.9 per cent growth, government data showed on Wednesday.

Return on assets of PSBs continue to improve, reaching 1.11 per cent with a YoY improvement of 3 bps.

Aggregate business of PSBs grew by 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 301.6 lakh crore (as on September 9, 2026) crossing the Rs 300 lakh crore business mark for the first time.

While aggregate deposits grew by 13.1 per cent to reach Rs 275 lakh crore, the aggregate advances grew at 18.8 per cent to reach Rs 136.4 lakh crore, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The robust credit growth having evenly panned out across different segments. Credit growth for retail, agriculture, and MSME loans was recorded at 17 per cent, 19.5 per cent and 20.4 per cent, respectively.

PSBs' asset quality remains in continual improvement, recording another long-time low, with Gross NPA ratio declining to 1.69 per cent and Net NPA ratio declining to 0.33 per cent.

Low levels of NPAs are aided by better underwriting standards visible through low slippages of 0.62 per cent and continually focused collective efforts visible through improved recoveries and upgradations of 21.1 per cent.

All PSBs are now having provisioning coverage ratio of above 90 per cent, reflecting prudent banking practices and resilient financial performance, according to the government.

Capital buffers of PSBs remain well above regulatory minimum benchmark through higher retained earnings and strong capital raising, showing availability of adequate cushion to support credit growth while also having capability to absorb systemic shocks.

“CRAR of PSBs was at 16.89 per cent as on 30.9.2026, improved by 93bps YoY. The improvement was also aided by a decline in RWA density by 94bps YoY to 47.9 per cent,” the data showed.

Cost to income ratio of PSBs also improved by 191 bps to 47.38 per cent for H1 FY2026-27, aided by decline in cost per asset to 1.60 per cent by 14 bps y-o-y.

The improved operational efficiency shows gains of investment in technologies and digital transformation, a reflection of efficient cost management.