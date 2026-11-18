MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 18 (IANS) The Winter session of the Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note on Wednesday as opposition members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress created a huge uproar over the devastating floods in Ganjam and the Kotia border dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The House proceedings started with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moving a motion of condolence over the death of former Odisha Minister and Kalahandi MP Rasa Bihari Behera, ex-MLA Kahnu Charan Naik, Odisha Police personnel Ajay Baa and Himanshu Kumar Ray as well as the people died during the cyclonic storm 'Arnab' and subsequent rainfall.

The motion was seconded by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam and the CPI-M leader Laxman Munda.

Later, Speaker Surama Padhy announced that the House's condolences would be conveyed to the bereaved family members of the deceased leaders, police personnel and victims of cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

The House observed a minute's silence in memory of the departed souls.

However, members of the BJD and Congress, holding placards and raising slogans, rushed to the well of the House as soon as the Question Hour commenced.

The BJD members were demanding a discussion on the state government's alleged failure to manage the floods in Ganjam district, while Congress members were seeking a discussion on the Kotia dispute.

Although Speaker Surama Padhy tried to conduct the proceedings amid the chaos, the continued uproar by Opposition members prompted her to adjourn the House until 4 p.m. after Question Hour functioned for only a few minutes.

"Many people in Ganjam district have lost their homes, and several people have died. This issue should be discussed first. We have submitted a motion to the Assembly Speaker. All other business of the House should be suspended, and the Assembly should discuss only Cyclone Arnab and the people who lost their lives," BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said.

Alleging government negligence leading to extensive flooding in Ganjam, the senior BJD leader added that only after discussing these issues should other matters be taken up.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati also criticised the Odisha government over its alleged reluctance to allow a discussion on the Kotia dispute in the Assembly, questioning the state government's commitment to protecting the state's territorial interests.

Bahinipati said the Kotia issue is a matter of Odisha's identity and territorial integrity and demanded a detailed discussion in the State Assembly.

He also asked why the state government is not taking up the matter seriously and seeking appropriate intervention at the national level, including raising it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.