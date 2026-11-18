MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Taking serious note of complaints of ragging in medical colleges across Rajasthan, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar chaired a review meeting on Wednesday. It issued directives to strengthen preventive measures and ensure student safety.

Khimsar directed all medical colleges to ensure that first-year students download the 'RajCop' police app on their mobile phones. College administrations must verify that every student has installed the application so that incidents of ragging and other untoward events can be reported directly to the police without delay.

He observed that information about such incidents sometimes takes time to reach college administrations, whereas the police app provides students with a direct channel to contact law enforcement agencies, enabling timely intervention.

The minister also directed the anti-ragging team of SMS Medical College to visit other medical colleges and mentor their administrations on effective prevention mechanisms.

The anti-ragging guidelines and systems developed by SMS Medical College will be implemented across all medical colleges in Rajasthan.

He instructed every institution to ensure that its anti-ragging committee and squad remain active and conduct regular inspections and monitoring. Complaints must be addressed promptly, and committees should hold regular meetings.

Colleges must also maintain detailed records of complaints received, investigations conducted and action taken.

Emphasising awareness and preventive measures, Khimsar directed colleges to obtain anti-ragging affidavits from newly admitted students and their parents.

Senior students, faculty members and other staff must be clearly informed that ragging is strictly prohibited. He also called for strengthening the mentor-mentee programme to ensure that new students receive academic and psychological support and can freely share their concerns without hesitation.

The minister said that young people are the future of the nation and every student entering a medical college carries the hopes and aspirations of their family. Parents send their children to medical institutions with the expectation that they will secure a better future and serve society.

"It is deeply unfortunate when incidents of ragging adversely affect a young person's self-confidence, mental health and future. The future of any student should not be sacrificed because of the inappropriate behaviour of a few individuals," he said.

Khimsar emphasised that every medical college must provide a safe, supportive and fear-free environment where students can pursue their education with dignity.

Ragging in any form will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible in accordance with the rules.

He further directed college administrations to ensure that anti-ragging measures do not remain confined to official records and paperwork but are implemented effectively on the ground.

Students must be made aware of complaint mechanisms and available helplines, and every complaint must be addressed through timely action.