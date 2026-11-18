Word of Year 2026: Cambridge Picks “Human” as AI Surges
(MENAFN) Cambridge Dictionary declared “human” its 2026 Word of the Year on Wednesday, citing a year in which the public wrestled with what separates people from ever more capable machines.
The dictionary defines the term as having the qualities, faults and feelings of people, as opposed to those of gods, animals or machines. Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the dictionary’s publisher, said the final contrast has gained fresh weight. Writers, actors and musicians have resisted AI-generated imitations of their work, and phrases such as “human-made” have caught on as a way to signal that a person created something.
Lexicographer Colin McIntosh said worries about leaning on AI to do the thinking have led people to rethink how much they depend on the technology.
Rachel Adams, a University of Cambridge specialist in AI governance and human rights, said the technology reopens long-standing questions about identity.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said.
The pick follows the dictionary’s 2025 choice, “parasocial,” which describes the one-sided bonds people form with celebrities, online personalities or AI chatbots.
The dictionary defines the term as having the qualities, faults and feelings of people, as opposed to those of gods, animals or machines. Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the dictionary’s publisher, said the final contrast has gained fresh weight. Writers, actors and musicians have resisted AI-generated imitations of their work, and phrases such as “human-made” have caught on as a way to signal that a person created something.
Lexicographer Colin McIntosh said worries about leaning on AI to do the thinking have led people to rethink how much they depend on the technology.
Rachel Adams, a University of Cambridge specialist in AI governance and human rights, said the technology reopens long-standing questions about identity.
“AI is going to be a profound test for humanity,” she said.
The pick follows the dictionary’s 2025 choice, “parasocial,” which describes the one-sided bonds people form with celebrities, online personalities or AI chatbots.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment