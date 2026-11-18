MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Thieves broke into a jewellery showroom in Bihar's Araria district by cutting through its shutter with a gas cutter and escaped with ornaments estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore, triggering panic among local traders and raising concerns over police patrolling at night.

Alarmingly, a similar incident took place in Bettiah, West Champaran district on Wednesday when armed criminals carried out a major daylight robbery at a Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom on Supriya Road in West Champaran, fleeing with a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery. The value of the stolen jewellery is expected to be over Rs 30 crore.

Repeated robberies in Bihar throw up questions about the law and order situation in the state.

The burglary on Thursday night in Araria district took place at Shagun Jewellers, located near the city's bus stand.

The thieves used a gas cutter to breach the shutter and gain entry into the showroom.

They left the gas cutter and other tools inside the premises before fleeing with the jewellery.

Rajendra Kumar Bhagat, the shop owner's uncle, said the showroom had been closed at its usual time on Tuesday night, after which the family members returned home.

On Wednesday morning, they were informed that the shop's locks had been cut.

When they reached the showroom, they found that the shutter had been breached and jewellery was missing.

The abandoned gas cutter and other equipment suggested that the burglars had used them to break into the premises.

Preliminary estimates put the value of the stolen jewellery at around Rs 1 crore.

However, the exact loss is yet to be determined, as the shop owner is preparing a detailed inventory of the missing items.

The incident has revived concerns over a series of previous thefts and robbery attempts in the area.

Earlier, a bank robbery was reported at the Bank of India, while another jewellery shop in the same vicinity was also targeted.

Following the latest incident, local traders have demanded the immediate arrest of those involved and stronger night-time patrolling to prevent further crimes.

After receiving information, Sadar SDPO Sushil Kumar, Town police station SHO Manish Kumar and a team from the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) reached the spot and inspected the showroom.

Sushil Kumar said the burglars had cut through the shutter to enter the shop and steal jewellery.

He added that the value of the stolen items was being assessed and that police had initiated an investigation.

Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.