SC to Hear Plea Against Italian Politician Over Anti BJP Slogan Video

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list a petition seeking removal of videos showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck raising the“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” slogan against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressing support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The petitioner has also sought an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the participation of foreign delegates at the event and the permissions granted to them.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, by advocate Rizwan who alleged that Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, had interfered in India's domestic political affairs by criticising the government and expressing support for the Opposition. The CJI indicated that the plea would be listed on Friday before an appropriate bench of the court.

The counsel stated that the Bharat Summit 2026 was organised under the aegis of the Telangana government and certain foundations, including the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, and brought together Opposition leaders and foreign delegates under the banner of a global alliance against fascist forces. He alleged that Filibeck had used the platform to target the Indian government and endorse the Opposition's political campaign. The counsel said the Italian politician had translated the slogan into English for other delegates and also expressed his willingness to work with the Opposition in India.

Advocate Rizwan argued that the remarks were a serious matter as the video was circulating on social media and sought urgent directions for its removal. The petition centres on remarks allegedly made by Filibeck on November 14. It alleges that he raised the slogan“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod”, translated it as“Vote Thief, Leave your Seat” for foreign delegates and endorsed the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and the Congress' political campaign. According to the transcript of the video annexed to the petition, Filibeck said,“We stand by Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Congress party in defending the democracy in India.” Another transcript records him saying that the Congress had built the democratic foundations of modern India and was now fighting to protect them, adding that progressives everywhere stood with the party.

The petitioner contends that the remarks went beyond participation in an international conference and amounted to a foreign political representative endorsing a domestic political campaign. It argues that the incident raises questions about the limits of political activity permitted to foreign nationals visiting India and the conditions governing their participation in such events. The plea also relies on the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines governing Conference Visas, which state that foreign nationals visiting India on such visas should attend the conference, seminar or workshop concerned. It raises questions about restrictions applicable to events involving politically or socially sensitive subjects and seeks verification of Filibeck's visa category, applicable conditions and clearances granted for his participation.

The petitioner has sought an independent SIT under the Supreme Court's supervision to investigate the organisation and conduct of the summit, permissions and clearances granted to foreign delegates, visa conditions and the role of government authorities and organisers. It has also sought preservation and production of relevant records and communications. On the social media aspect, the plea seeks directions to Meta to remove the identified videos from Facebook and Instagram, X Corp. to take them down from X and Google to disable access to them on YouTube. It further seeks preservation of the original videos, URLs, account details, upload information, timestamps, metadata and other electronic records.

The petitioner has clarified that it is not seeking a blanket restriction on political discussion or lawful expression on social media, but removal of the specifically identified videos. The petition also seeks a public apology from the Telangana government and undertakings from the state and summit organisers to ensure that future events are not used to facilitate foreign delegates' participation in domestic partisan political activities in violation of applicable laws or visa conditions. The two-day Bharat Summit, held on November 13 and 14, brought together more than 1,000 delegates from over 70 countries, including elected representatives, policymakers and intellectuals. The discussions covered issues such as peace, economic development and international cooperation. Rahul Gandhi was among the Indian political leaders associated with the event and addressed its valedictory session. (ANI)