BJP vs SP: Political Tensions Rise in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that even if its leaders "go door to door and apologise for your misdeeds," the public would still not forgive them. This comes as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur ahead of the 2027 State Assembly Election.

In an X post, Chaudhary said that under the SP government, "mothers and sisters" were confined to their homes out of fear of the party's "goons" and were forced to "crush their dreams." He further stated that the public has not forgotten the party's history of arrogance, nepotism, and appeasement.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, Gorakhpur has become a key battleground. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch a statewide outreach campaign, while Akhilesh Yadav continues his grassroots mobilization efforts in the district.