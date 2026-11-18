Rajnath Singh Says India's Economy Remains Resilient Amid Global Crises

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the ongoing West Asia crisis and difficulties in the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz have not slowed India's economic growth, highlighting that the country's growth rate stands at around 7.8 per cent. Interacting with members of the Indian community in Tokyo, Singh said that despite the ongoing international crises, India continues to be one of the world's fastest-growing economies and the government has ensured that the country's economic momentum remains intact.

"No one can deny the reality that India now stands as one of the world's fastest-growing economies--one of the fastest-growing economies. The West Asia crisis is ongoing, and you see various other crises in the international community; I don't need to go into those details. Despite all that, our growth rate stands around 7.8 per cent. This is no small achievement," Singh said.

Referring to the challenges faced by oil tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "Consider how difficult and risky it is for oil tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz--you are aware of this. The required volume of oil cannot easily pass through the Strait of Hormuz to India; all this is well known. Despite these challenges, our government has ensured that the momentum of the Indian economy has not slowed down. This is no ordinary achievement; it is remarkable in itself."

Highlighting the government's achievements over the past twelve and a half years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that no one could raise questions about the integrity of the government. "Despite running the government continuously for twelve and a half years, no one--not just in India, but in the entire world--can point a finger and say that any member of the government, any minister, or the government as a whole has faced a single allegation of corruption. No one can say that," he said.

Emphasising the importance of integrity and credibility, Singh urged members of the Indian community in Japan to uphold these values, saying they contribute to India's identity and reputation internationally. "I believe that a person's greatest asset is their integrity, their commitment, and their credibility. And to all of you residing in Japan, this is what I expect from you as well: since you have come here from India, you must always remain vigilant that there is never any room for a question mark over your credibility or integrity. It is an immense asset. It shapes India's identity, reputation, trust, and credibility across the international community," he said.

The Defence Minister also highlighted India's progress in poverty reduction, claiming that nearly 50 crore people had moved out of poverty over the past twelve and a half to thirteen years. "I consider it a miracle in itself that within twelve and a half to thirteen years, we have succeeded in lifting nearly 50 crore (500 million) people out of poverty," he said.

Explaining the basis for citing the figure, Singh said that he had earlier referred to 25 crore people but subsequently began citing 50 crore after figures from international agencies were published. "Until recently, whenever I spoke, I used to cite 25 crore. But when figures from several international agencies were published, my confidence grew, and I began quoting 50 crore. Two or three international agencies are reporting the same figure: that roughly 50 crore people in India have crossed the poverty line in the last twelve and a half to thirteen years," he said.

Speaking about efforts to minimise corruption, Singh said the government had transformed welfare delivery systems to ensure that benefits reach intended beneficiaries directly. "All that aside, corruption is indeed a major illness. I don't claim that our government has eradicated corruption, or that nobody even thinks of it or engages in it--I make no such absolute claim. But to minimise corruption, our government has transformed the systems," he said.

He explained that earlier, only 40 to 60 per cent of welfare assistance would reach beneficiaries, with the remaining amount lost to corruption. "Because we reformed the delivery system itself, today, if 100 paise leave a bank in Delhi, all 100 paise reach the intended beneficiary. Not a single paisa leaks out," Singh said. Referring to digital transactions, he said transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore took place through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in October alone. "Looking at the exact figures for October, transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore took place in a single month through UPI, without a single paisa of leakage. Even I was amazed. Every intended beneficiary is receiving their rightful aid directly and transparently," he said.

Singh also said India's foreign exchange reserves had reached USD 700 billion. Speaking about the defence sector, the Defence Minister highlighted the increase in India's defence exports and production, linking the progress to the government's focus on self-reliance. "When our government took office, defence exports used to be around Rs 600 crore to Rs 900 crore, or at most Rs 1,200 crore. Today, you will be pleased to know that India's defence exports of weapons and military hardware have reached Rs 40,000 crore," he said. He added that defence production, which was around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 46,000 crore before the present government came to power, had increased to more than Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said the Army, Navy and Air Force had demonstrated remarkable capabilities during the operation. During the question-and-answer session, Singh also responded to questions on indigenous defence technology, particularly the development of the Kaveri engine. "Do not worry. Progress is moving forward steadily. Everything will be accomplished. I completely understand your concern, and it is a legitimate concern regarding the engine. Work is progressing in that very direction," he said. On a question about increasing India's defence budget from around USD 80 billion to USD 100 billion or USD 120 billion, Singh said the allocation was growing rapidly. "Very soon! It is growing at a rapid pace right now," he said, adding that the government had increased the allocation by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore in the latest budget.

Before Rajnath Singh's address, India's Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick said around 60,000 Indians reside in Japan, with the community comprising professionals from information technology, management, accountancy and finance, as well as students, teachers, caregivers and skilled workers in the hospitality sector.

Highlighting the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, Mallick said India's earliest direct contact with Japan dates back to 752, when Indian monk Bodhisena consecrated the statue of the Great Buddha at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. She also recalled the contributions of prominent Indians associated with Japan, including Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, JRD Tata, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rash Behari Bose and Justice Radhabinod Pal. "The Indian diaspora has played a crucial role in strengthening the ties between our two nations. Whether it is IT, technology, education, culture, or trade, the Indian diaspora has made invaluable contributions to Japanese society," Mallick said. She further praised Singh's leadership in transforming India's defence sector, highlighting progress in defence modernisation, indigenisation, indigenous research and development, and manufacturing capabilities. Mallick said India's focus on achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) had given new momentum to the country's strategic autonomy and technical self-reliance, while the growing global recognition of India's defence capabilities had further deepened India-Japan relations. (ANI)