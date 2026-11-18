

Pony AI reported third-quarter revenue of $44.57 million, up 75.2% year-over-year and beating analyst estimates of $39.12 million, according to Fiscal.

Robotaxi services revenue surged 165.4% to $17.8 million, while fare-charging revenue climbed nearly 400%. The company held $1.154 billion in cash, restricted cash and debt instruments for wealth management as of September 30, down from $1.206 billion at the end of June.

Pony AI Inc. (PONY) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday after the autonomous driving technology company reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, driven by strong growth in its Robotaxi and Robotruck businesses.

“We remain on track to achieve our 2026 targets: expanding our Robotaxi fleet to 3,500 vehicles deployed in 20 cities worldwide by year-end, while growing full-year Robotaxi services revenues to 3.5 times the 2025 level,” Chief Financial Officer Leo Wang said.

PONY shares were up 9% in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Q3 Results At A Glance

Pony AI reported third-quarter revenue of $44.57 million, up 75.2% year-over-year, compared with analyst estimates of $39.12 million, according to Fiscal. This represents a beat of around 13.9%.

Robotaxi services revenue increased 165.4% year-over-year to $17.8 million, accounting for about 40% of total revenue. Fare-charging revenue climbed nearly 400%, while higher deliveries of Robotaxi vehicles under the company's joint deployment model also contributed to growth.

Robotruck services revenue also increased 76.3% to $18 million, primarily supported by growth in freight transportation services through its collaboration with Sinotrans. Intelligent solutions revenue was broadly flat at $8.9 million.

Gross profit increased 69.5% year-over-year to $7.9 million, although gross margin declined to 17.8% from 18.4%. Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed 7.6% to $58.3 million, while non-GAAP net loss decreased to $48.9 million from $56.8 million a year earlier.

As of September 30, Pony AI had $1.154 billion in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term and long-term debt instruments for wealth management, compared with $1.206 billion as of June 30.

Pony AI Expands Robotaxi Footprint

CEO James Peng said,“Our recent progress demonstrates how our long-standing commitment to safety and R & D is translating into broader market access, scalable operations and cost advantages.”

In China, Pony AI's contiguous Robotaxi operating area in Guangzhou now spans more than 1,000 square kilometers as of November 17. The company has also integrated newly permitted driverless vehicles into its ongoing operations in Shanghai's Pudong New Area and begun deployments in Hangzhou, Chongqing and Hengqin in Zhuhai.

In Zagreb, Croatia, Pony AI progressed to fully driverless test rides with invited passengers in September. Between the launch of its services on April 8 and October 31, the company accumulated more than 200,000 kilometers of operations and completed several thousand passenger trips.

The company is also advancing deployments in London and Manchester, with road testing already underway in Manchester. It previously disclosed an overseas deployment pipeline of more than 4,000 Robotaxi vehicles under agreements in negotiation across international markets.

How Retail Views PONY

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'bearish,' amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

PONY's shares have declined about 72.5% year-to-date.

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