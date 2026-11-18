Madhya Pradesh Lifts Two Child Restriction For State Govt Employees

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved the removal of the two-child norm for government employees at the destination cabinet meeting held in the Gandhi Sagar region. With this decision, disciplinary proceedings taken against government employees solely on the ground of having more than two living children will be discontinued.

The Council of ministers also approved the establishment of six special courts under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the state to ensure speedy disposal of cases related to drug trafficking and illegal narcotics trade.

“The previous policy, which imposed a two-child restriction, created various difficulties for government employees. We have removed the two-child restriction, which will provide significant relief to government servants. When the rest of society has been given this exemption, whether a person has three or four children, why should government employees be subjected to such constraints,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Speaking about the special NDPS courts, Yadav said the courts would be established in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal and Rewa.“Under the campaign being conducted against drug abuse under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and keeping in view the goal of making the country drug-free by 2029, we have approved the establishment of six new special NDPS courts in Madhya Pradesh to ensure swift action against illegal drug trade and trafficking. These special courts, to be set up in Indore, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Singrauli, Bhopal, and Rewa, will ensure the expedited resolution of such cases,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further said he had previously announced that 12 new medical colleges would be established in the state in the coming period, along with skill universities, to introduce employment-oriented courses, provide people with better opportunities for a good life and employment opportunities.“In this direction, we have approved the establishment of a new university, Shri Radhe University, in Morena. The university to commence operations from the academic session 2027-28. This new medical university will be a major achievement for the healthcare sector in Morena,” the CM said.