Travis Head to Skip IPL 2027 Season for International Commitments

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori expressed disappointment over Australian batter Travis Head's decision to opt out of the IPL 2027 season, saying the franchise was grateful for his contributions over the last three years. Head, who has been an integral part of SRH's batting line-up, decided to sit out the upcoming season to prioritise his international commitments, with Australia having a packed schedule ahead.

Speaking on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retention Special', Vettori explained that player availability was a major consideration behind the franchise's retention and release decisions.“The reason behind retentions, it being the final year of the cycle was obviously a big focus this time. But we also wanted to understand that we had a good season last year and wanted to retain the core of the squad, while also understanding that we were after some improvements and had some issues with player availability. Player availability was a huge part of it. Travis Head, who's been an integral part of the side for the last three years, has decided that he wants to sit out the season. He's got a massive year coming up for Australia, and he's going to prioritise that. So it's sad that he's not going to be with us, but we are very grateful for his contributions over the last three years,” Vettori said, according to a press release from JioStar.

Head also confirmed his decision in a statement shared by the franchise on social media, citing his international ambitions and the need for a better work-life balance for his family. The Australian batter thanked the franchise's owners, management, coaching staff, teammates and supporters, describing his three-year association with SRH as an extremely memorable journey. Head's departure frees up Rs 14 crore in the SRH purse ahead of the mini-auction, scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

Vettori also outlined the franchise's approach towards identifying potential recruits, suggesting that SRH would look at released players who could benefit from the batting-friendly conditions in Hyderabad. "I think every team looks at the gaps in their squad or their team, and it's just about trying to find improvements. We may find a player from a team that's been released and feel like he can really suit our squad and playing style. Particularly from a batting perspective, it's a great place to bat. So if there is someone released who maybe hasn't been successful at a certain venue, they can come to Hyderabad and really blossom. So, those are the sorts of players we'll be looking for to complement our squad. We're fortunate that we have such a strong team and a strong playing XI, and hopefully we get one or two players who can really contribute to that," he said, as per a press release from JioStar.

Apart from Head, SRH released several players, including Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Dishan Madushanka, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, David Payne and RS Ambrish. The franchise also traded out Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards, while bringing in T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis through trades. SRH have retained a strong core led by captain Pat Cummins, with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen among the prominent names. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma and R Smaran have also been retained. The remaining retained players include Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar and Krains Fuletra. With seven slots remaining, including three overseas positions, SRH have Rs 40.15 crore available to strengthen their squad at the December 16 auction as they prepare for the 2027 season. (ANI)