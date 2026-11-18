Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced development schemes worth Rs 149.77 crore in Chamoli during Matrushakti Sammelan on the occasion of celebration of contribution of women to society, culture, agriculture and rural development. The Chief Minister also felicitated women achievers from various fields, distributed cheques for beneficiaries under various schemes and declared improvement in three major Motor Roads.

During the occasion, Dhami took part in some traditional pahari activities with local women. A total of 30 development schemes have been started and foundation stone of development schemes have been laid.

Chief Minister Dhami Welcomed In Traditional Manner

The CM was warmly welcomed by local women performing traditional folk music, offering kalash and showering flowers. During the road show, Dhami interacted with people and wished them good wishes. Gaurav Kumar, District Magistrate of Chamoli handed over the hand painted image of Shri Nanda Devi Raj Jat.

Chief Minister interacted with various stalls run by Government Departments and self help groups.

Dhami Participates In Traditional Pahari Activities

A special attraction was that Dhami performed various domestic tasks with local women. It included grinding salt in Sil Batta, grinding of grains in Jaandara (Manual Miller) and churning of curd using traditional Mathani.

By performing these activities, Dhami emphasised on the lifestyle and tradition of rural Uttarakhand.

Contribution Of Women Key For Development Of Uttarakhand

Speaking on the occasion, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that women have played a significant role in social, cultural and economic development of the state. He recalled the historic Chipko Movement from Chamoli and appreciated the contribution of women, including Gaura Devi, in conserving environment.

The CM highlighted various initiatives by government for women such as Ujjwala scheme, Jan Dhan scheme and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). 30% horizontal reservations have been provided for women in Government services and 33% reservation in cooperative societies in Uttarakhand.

Highlighting Nanda Gaura, Baini Bhuli schemes

Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, a grant of ₹11,000 is given to parents upon birth of girl child. If the girl clears class 12, they receive a grant of ₹51,000.

Dhami also spoke about Baini Bhuli Scheme. Under this scheme, more than 5 lakh women would be economically empowered. The incentive money will be directly deposited into the bank account of beneficiaries in two parts. The first part will be made in December.

Women Achievers Felicitated

Women from various sectors such as environment conservation, agriculture, apiculture, bamboo based products, organic farming, sports and education were felicitated. Lakhpati Didis, meritorious school girls, Poet Surbhi Devi and Mangal Geet singer Nanda Sati were also felicitated.

Kisan Bhushan awards were also given to women farmers at the district level for excellent results in producing millets. Cheques were also distributed to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

30 Development Schemes Worth ₹149.77 Crore Announced In Chamoli

30 development schemes have been announced in Chamoli. Three major Motor Roads are also going to be constructed and improved as part of these schemes:



Helang-Dungri-Barosi Motor Road

Gopeshwar-Pokhri Motor Road Trishula-Bhaduada Motor Road

These schemes will improve transportation, develop infrastructure in rural areas and empower women in the entire district.