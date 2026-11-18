

SoftBank had considered investing in Anthropic but held back after committing capital to rival OpenAI, reported FT.

Son praised Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after meeting him personally, saying,“I wish I'd invested back then.” OpenAI has reportedly reduced its fundraising target by $10 billion to $20 billion.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son reportedly said on Wednesday that passing up an opportunity to invest in Anthropic was a mistake, as the artificial intelligence (AI) company prepares for a blockbuster IPO targeting a $1.4 trillion valuation.

“This is an example of one of my mistakes,” Son said at a Nikkei event on the Future of AI in Tokyo, according to the Financial Times. He said SoftBank had discussed investing in Anthropic but was reluctant to proceed because it had already committed capital to rival OpenAI.

Son compared the situation to being unable to back multiple horses in the same race. The SoftBank chief praised Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei after meeting him personally.“I wish I'd invested back then,” he said.

According to the publication, SoftBank previously indicated that it had an opportunity to invest in Anthropic in 2023.

Anthropic Eyeing IPO Price Above $80

Anthropic is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on November 19. The company is expected to price shares in its initial public offering above $80 amid strong investor demand, higher than the previously indicated range of $70 to $78,

The move would value the maker of the Claude chatbot at around $1.5 trillion to $1.6 trillion, up from about $1.4 trillion at the top of the original range, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic's latest prospectus outlines plans to offer 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, alongside a $26 billion private placement involving investors including Google, Amazon and Nvidia. The company plans to reserve up to 20% of the IPO for individual investors.

OpenAI Cuts Funding Target

Anthropic rival OpenAI reduced its fundraising target by $10 billion to about $20 billion last month, seeking a $1.25 trillion valuation instead of the previously contemplated $1.4 trillion, according to the FT.

The ChatGPT developer has already closed approximately $11 billion in the first portion of that round, Reuters reported earlier this month.

SoftBank has invested a cumulative $64.6 billion in OpenAI, according to its latest disclosures, making the company's valuation increasingly important to SoftBank's investment portfolio.

What Retail Thinks About ANT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in 'extremely bullish' territory, coupled with 'extremely high' user message volume.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 18, as of 06:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is drawing more retail interest than Anthropic's IPO, according to an ongoing Stocktwits poll of roughly 21,000 respondents. About 36% favored Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) game launch, compared with 31% for Anthropic's debut. Another 6% picked both, while 28% chose neither.

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