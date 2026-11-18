Armed Guards Foil Attempt to Board Cargo Ship off Yemen
(MENAFN) A cargo vessel operating off the coast of Yemen came under an attempted boarding on Tuesday, prompting armed security personnel aboard to fire a warning shot that forced the approaching group to retreat, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The agency reported, citing "local authorities," that a small boat equipped with weapons and ladders approached the vessel approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla at 1250GMT.
Individuals aboard the approaching boat reportedly tried to climb onto the cargo ship but abandoned the attempt and returned to their mothership after the onboard security team fired a warning round.
UKMTO urged other vessels navigating the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution while passing through the area and notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious activity as investigations into the incident continue.
The agency reported, citing "local authorities," that a small boat equipped with weapons and ladders approached the vessel approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla at 1250GMT.
Individuals aboard the approaching boat reportedly tried to climb onto the cargo ship but abandoned the attempt and returned to their mothership after the onboard security team fired a warning round.
UKMTO urged other vessels navigating the surrounding waters to remain vigilant, exercise caution while passing through the area and notify authorities of any unusual or suspicious activity as investigations into the incident continue.
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