UN Report Warns Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals Threaten Health Before Birth
(MENAFN) Exposure to chemicals that interfere with the body's hormonal systems may start during pregnancy, potentially causing long-term damage to brain development, physical growth and reproductive health, according to a new United Nations report published Tuesday.
The joint study conducted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) presented increasingly strong evidence connecting endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) to a broader spectrum of health conditions than previously recognized.
These substances interfere with the normal functioning of hormones and have been identified in human blood, breast milk and umbilical cord blood, indicating that exposure can occur even before a child is born.
The assessment associated contact with these chemicals with various health complications, including fertility disorders, neurological problems, metabolic disruptions, weakened immune function and cardiovascular conditions. It also highlighted growing concerns about their potential effects on the liver and kidneys.
“What makes EDCs particularly concerning is that they can disrupt hormones that regulate many essential functions in both humans and wildlife, from development and reproduction to metabolism and behaviour,” said UNEP official Sheila Aggarwal-Khan.
“These effects can be long-lasting, and in some cases, irreversible,” she added.
The joint study conducted by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) presented increasingly strong evidence connecting endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) to a broader spectrum of health conditions than previously recognized.
These substances interfere with the normal functioning of hormones and have been identified in human blood, breast milk and umbilical cord blood, indicating that exposure can occur even before a child is born.
The assessment associated contact with these chemicals with various health complications, including fertility disorders, neurological problems, metabolic disruptions, weakened immune function and cardiovascular conditions. It also highlighted growing concerns about their potential effects on the liver and kidneys.
“What makes EDCs particularly concerning is that they can disrupt hormones that regulate many essential functions in both humans and wildlife, from development and reproduction to metabolism and behaviour,” said UNEP official Sheila Aggarwal-Khan.
“These effects can be long-lasting, and in some cases, irreversible,” she added.
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