Fidan Calls on Israel to Stop Policies Threatening Regional Stability
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on Israel Tuesday to put an end to actions that threaten the security and stability of neighboring states, stressing that protecting its own interests cannot come at the expense of other countries. He also highlighted growing cooperation between Türkiye and Syria in several areas, including security, commerce, energy and reconstruction.
"Israel must now realize that it cannot ensure its own security by harming its neighbors and must abandon this policy," Fidan said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara.
Fidan warned that Israel's actions contributing to regional instability extend beyond Syrian territory, drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as the winter season approaches.
He accused Israel of worsening the suffering of Palestinians by continuing to prevent humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza without legitimate justification, describing the restrictions as a violation of international law.
"Israel must abandon its policy of blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza," Fidan said, emphasizing that the international community shares responsibility for stopping such violations and creating conditions for a fair and sustainable resolution.
He further underscored Türkiye's humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians, highlighting the country's substantial contributions to relief operations.
"As one of the countries providing the largest amounts of in-kind humanitarian assistance to Gaza, we are mobilizing all our resources to ensure that the necessary aid reaches the people in need," he said.
"Israel must now realize that it cannot ensure its own security by harming its neighbors and must abandon this policy," Fidan said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara.
Fidan warned that Israel's actions contributing to regional instability extend beyond Syrian territory, drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as the winter season approaches.
He accused Israel of worsening the suffering of Palestinians by continuing to prevent humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza without legitimate justification, describing the restrictions as a violation of international law.
"Israel must abandon its policy of blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza," Fidan said, emphasizing that the international community shares responsibility for stopping such violations and creating conditions for a fair and sustainable resolution.
He further underscored Türkiye's humanitarian efforts to support Palestinians, highlighting the country's substantial contributions to relief operations.
"As one of the countries providing the largest amounts of in-kind humanitarian assistance to Gaza, we are mobilizing all our resources to ensure that the necessary aid reaches the people in need," he said.
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