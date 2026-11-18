UK Inflation Climbs to 3.6 Percent as Fuel Prices Hit Records
(MENAFN) UK annual inflation accelerated to 3.6% in October, rising from 3.5% the previous month and reaching its highest level since October 2025, according to official figures released Wednesday. The increase was in line with market forecasts.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) advanced 0.5% on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.4% increase recorded in October 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 2.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, goods inflation picked up to 3.5% from 3.2%, marking its strongest reading since September 2023, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7%.
Transport costs were the biggest contributor to the annual inflation increase, driven largely by rising motor fuel prices. Inflation across the transport sector reached 7.5%, compared with 6.6% in September.
Petrol prices surged by 5.2 pence per liter between September and October, pushing the average cost to 174.7 pence ($2.30) per liter, its highest level since August 2022. Diesel recorded an even sharper increase, gaining 7 pence to reach 199.5 pence ($2.63) per liter, the highest figure in ONS records dating back to January 1996.
Motor fuel prices overall jumped 33.2% annually, representing their steepest year-on-year increase since July 2022.
Inflation in alcohol and tobacco also accelerated significantly, reaching 4.5% from 2.5% in September. The ONS attributed the rise to higher tobacco costs and said it may partly reflect an increase in tobacco duty introduced on Oct. 1.
By contrast, inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%. Restaurant and hotel prices provided the largest downward contribution to the change in the overall annual inflation rate.
A separate measure, the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH), recorded annual inflation of 3.7% in October, up from 3.6% a month earlier. Its core inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.1%.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) advanced 0.5% on a monthly basis, compared with a 0.4% increase recorded in October 2025, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 2.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, goods inflation picked up to 3.5% from 3.2%, marking its strongest reading since September 2023, while services inflation remained unchanged at 3.7%.
Transport costs were the biggest contributor to the annual inflation increase, driven largely by rising motor fuel prices. Inflation across the transport sector reached 7.5%, compared with 6.6% in September.
Petrol prices surged by 5.2 pence per liter between September and October, pushing the average cost to 174.7 pence ($2.30) per liter, its highest level since August 2022. Diesel recorded an even sharper increase, gaining 7 pence to reach 199.5 pence ($2.63) per liter, the highest figure in ONS records dating back to January 1996.
Motor fuel prices overall jumped 33.2% annually, representing their steepest year-on-year increase since July 2022.
Inflation in alcohol and tobacco also accelerated significantly, reaching 4.5% from 2.5% in September. The ONS attributed the rise to higher tobacco costs and said it may partly reflect an increase in tobacco duty introduced on Oct. 1.
By contrast, inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 0.9% from 1.3%. Restaurant and hotel prices provided the largest downward contribution to the change in the overall annual inflation rate.
A separate measure, the Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH), recorded annual inflation of 3.7% in October, up from 3.6% a month earlier. Its core inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.1%.
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