Extreme Weather Takes Heavy Human, Economic Toll Across Globe
(MENAFN) Extreme weather disasters have resulted in more than 916,000 deaths and approximately $4.7 trillion in direct financial losses worldwide over the past three decades, according to a report published by Germanwatch on Tuesday during the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye.
The report documented nearly 10,000 severe weather events between 1996 and 2025, highlighting the growing human and economic consequences of climate-related disasters.
“The CRI 2027 sheds light on inaction’s growing cost. It reveals the mounting human and economic toll of extreme weather events,” the group said.
According to the Climate Risk Index, Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras experienced the greatest overall impacts during the period examined. Middle-income nations accounted for nine of the 10 countries most severely affected, while the Bahamas was the sole high-income economy among them.
The findings also revealed the scale of destruction recorded in 2025, when 367 extreme weather incidents resulted in almost 35,000 fatalities, affected more than 100 million people and generated direct economic damages exceeding $158 billion. Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Spain ranked among the countries suffering the heaviest consequences.
Heatwaves emerged as the leading cause of weather-related deaths during the year, responsible for more than 24,000 fatalities, representing nearly 70% of the total reported figure.
“Heatwaves were by far the deadliest extreme weather events in 2025,” Germanwatch said. The organization further warned that heat-related deaths are “severely underreported in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa.”
Meanwhile, storms generated the largest financial losses, resulting in $64.8 billion in direct damage during 2025. Over the full 30-year assessment period, they represented 58% of the total economic losses attributed to extreme weather.
Germanwatch urged governments to use COP31 to strengthen international climate commitments, emphasizing the need for stronger adaptation measures, financial assistance for climate-related losses and damage, and efforts to reduce emissions.
“COP31 must deliver ambitious action on adaptation, loss and damage, and mitigation,” Germanwatch said, calling on major emitters and fossil fuel producers to increase financial support.
The report documented nearly 10,000 severe weather events between 1996 and 2025, highlighting the growing human and economic consequences of climate-related disasters.
“The CRI 2027 sheds light on inaction’s growing cost. It reveals the mounting human and economic toll of extreme weather events,” the group said.
According to the Climate Risk Index, Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras experienced the greatest overall impacts during the period examined. Middle-income nations accounted for nine of the 10 countries most severely affected, while the Bahamas was the sole high-income economy among them.
The findings also revealed the scale of destruction recorded in 2025, when 367 extreme weather incidents resulted in almost 35,000 fatalities, affected more than 100 million people and generated direct economic damages exceeding $158 billion. Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Spain ranked among the countries suffering the heaviest consequences.
Heatwaves emerged as the leading cause of weather-related deaths during the year, responsible for more than 24,000 fatalities, representing nearly 70% of the total reported figure.
“Heatwaves were by far the deadliest extreme weather events in 2025,” Germanwatch said. The organization further warned that heat-related deaths are “severely underreported in regions such as sub-Saharan Africa.”
Meanwhile, storms generated the largest financial losses, resulting in $64.8 billion in direct damage during 2025. Over the full 30-year assessment period, they represented 58% of the total economic losses attributed to extreme weather.
Germanwatch urged governments to use COP31 to strengthen international climate commitments, emphasizing the need for stronger adaptation measures, financial assistance for climate-related losses and damage, and efforts to reduce emissions.
“COP31 must deliver ambitious action on adaptation, loss and damage, and mitigation,” Germanwatch said, calling on major emitters and fossil fuel producers to increase financial support.
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