UN Rights Chief Rejects Migrant Transfers as Answer to Migration Challenges
(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has cautioned that relocating migrants to distant countries will not resolve the wider challenges surrounding migration, urging governments to adopt broader strategies that address the root causes behind population movements.
His comments followed the announcement by five European Union countries of plans to create a return hub in Rwanda. In a statement addressing the initiative, Turk questioned migration policies that concentrate on isolated measures rather than tackling the wider issues involved.
"The solution does not lie in single measures – often very costly – of finding countries far away to deal with one aspect of migration governance, or in externalising human rights obligations," said the Austrian lawyer and UN official.
Turk stressed that governments should focus on the underlying circumstances prompting people to leave their home countries. These include human rights violations, economic disparities between nations, an international financial and economic structure that places developing countries at a disadvantage, armed conflicts and growing geopolitical tensions.
He urged the international community to direct more resources toward addressing these challenges while supporting development and expanding opportunities in migrants' countries of origin.
The UN official also pointed to demographic changes across developed economies, particularly aging populations and persistent labor shortages. He emphasized the importance of creating more accessible legal migration channels and acknowledging the significant role migrants play in supporting European economies.
His comments followed the announcement by five European Union countries of plans to create a return hub in Rwanda. In a statement addressing the initiative, Turk questioned migration policies that concentrate on isolated measures rather than tackling the wider issues involved.
"The solution does not lie in single measures – often very costly – of finding countries far away to deal with one aspect of migration governance, or in externalising human rights obligations," said the Austrian lawyer and UN official.
Turk stressed that governments should focus on the underlying circumstances prompting people to leave their home countries. These include human rights violations, economic disparities between nations, an international financial and economic structure that places developing countries at a disadvantage, armed conflicts and growing geopolitical tensions.
He urged the international community to direct more resources toward addressing these challenges while supporting development and expanding opportunities in migrants' countries of origin.
The UN official also pointed to demographic changes across developed economies, particularly aging populations and persistent labor shortages. He emphasized the importance of creating more accessible legal migration channels and acknowledging the significant role migrants play in supporting European economies.
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