Wadephul Accuses Russia of Using Threats to Retain South Caucasus Influence
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has accused Moscow of attempting to maintain its position in the South Caucasus through intimidation, warning that such efforts come at the expense of the region's population and future.
“We see Russia attempting to maintain its influence—at the expense of the people and their future,” he said in a statement ahead of his visit to Baku and Yerevan. “Yet the question of its neighbors moving closer to Europe cannot be decided in Moscow.”
Wadephul's remarks also addressed Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, alongside what he described as increasingly explicit threats from Moscow. He argued that these developments demonstrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's opposition to a European system built on sovereign nations having the freedom to determine their own political and national direction.
“That is precisely why it is important for Armenia and Azerbaijan to shape their own future through self-determination,” he said. “It is time to listen to their voices and address their interests.”
During his first official visit to the South Caucasus since taking office as foreign minister, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's backing for ongoing peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as their aspirations to strengthen relations with Europe.
He also highlighted the initialing of a peace agreement between the two countries last year, describing the development as a historic opening for advancing reconciliation and shaping a more stable future for the region.
“We see Russia attempting to maintain its influence—at the expense of the people and their future,” he said in a statement ahead of his visit to Baku and Yerevan. “Yet the question of its neighbors moving closer to Europe cannot be decided in Moscow.”
Wadephul's remarks also addressed Russia's military campaign against Ukraine, alongside what he described as increasingly explicit threats from Moscow. He argued that these developments demonstrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's opposition to a European system built on sovereign nations having the freedom to determine their own political and national direction.
“That is precisely why it is important for Armenia and Azerbaijan to shape their own future through self-determination,” he said. “It is time to listen to their voices and address their interests.”
During his first official visit to the South Caucasus since taking office as foreign minister, Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's backing for ongoing peace efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as their aspirations to strengthen relations with Europe.
He also highlighted the initialing of a peace agreement between the two countries last year, describing the development as a historic opening for advancing reconciliation and shaping a more stable future for the region.
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