MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ras Al Khaimah has been named the world's best city for expatriates in 2026, topping a global ranking of 33 cities as the northern UAE emirate strengthens its reputation as an attractive destination for international talent and investment.

The emirate secured first place in the 2026 Expat City Ranking published by InterNations, climbing from sixth position in the previous edition of the survey in 2024. The ranking was based on responses from 8,000 expatriates representing 162 nationalities worldwide.

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Ras Al Khaimah ranked first in three of the survey's five main categories: Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad and Expat Essentials. It also placed second in the Personal Finance and General Happiness categories, reflecting strong scores across key measures of expatriate life.

The findings highlight growing confidence among residents in the emirate's quality of life and economic prospects. According to the survey, 84 per cent of expatriates said they were happy with life in Ras Al Khaimah, significantly above the global average of 70 per cent. Nearly half of respondents, 45 per cent, described themselves as completely happy, compared with 25 per cent globally.

Officials said the ranking reflects both government efforts and the experiences of residents who have chosen to make the emirate their home.

“This title was not awarded by a panel. It stems from the people of Ras Al Khaimah, and that is what makes it so meaningful,” said Heba Fatani, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.“People arrive in Ras Al Khaimah from every corner of the world, feel welcome from day one and choose to stay.”

The survey found that social integration was a key strength for the emirate. Some 86 per cent of expatriates rated local residents as friendly, compared with a global average of 63 per cent, while 80 per cent said they found it easy to adapt to the local culture. Ras Al Khaimah ranked first globally for helping expatriates feel welcome, feel at home and make friends. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said it was easy to build friendships with local residents, compared with 39 per cent worldwide.

Career opportunities also emerged as a major draw. Eighty-five percent of working expatriates said relocating to Ras Al Khaimah had improved their career prospects, compared with 55 per cent globally. Meanwhile, 90 per cent expressed positive views about the local economy, far above the global average of 59 per cent.

“When 84 per cent of expats say they are happy here and 86 per cent praise the friendliness of the people around them, the story tells itself,” said Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office.“Ras Al Khaimah is delivering on what matters most to people who move abroad: settling in easily, growing their careers and feeling at home.”

The emirate also scored strongly on practical aspects of daily life. More than four in five expatriates said obtaining a visa was easy, and a similar proportion found it straightforward to secure accommodation. Housing affordability received positive ratings from 69 per cent of respondents, more than double the global average. Personal safety was another standout factor, with 94 per cent of expatriates expressing positive views, helping Ras Al Khaimah rank third globally for safety and security.

The wider UAE also performed strongly in the rankings, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi placing fourth and fifth respectively, giving the country three cities in the global top five destinations for expatriates.