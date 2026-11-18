MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A fire broke out at a warehouse in Ajman's New Industrial Area on Wednesday, authorities said. The emirate's civil defence teams successfully brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby sites.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Ajman Media Office said in a statement.

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Teams responded immediately after receiving the report and contained the fire, which was described as limited. Specialised teams are now completing the necessary procedures at the site.

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