Fire Breaks Out At Ajman Warehouse No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported in the incident, the Ajman Media Office said in a statement.Recommended For You
Teams responded immediately after receiving the report and contained the fire, which was described as limited. Specialised teams are now completing the necessary procedures at the site.
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