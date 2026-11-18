MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah's government human resources department has announced that public sector employees in the emirate will get holidays on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3 for UAE National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad.

Since Sharjah observes a 3-day weekend, from Friday to Sunday, this gives employees a total of five days off for the occasion, from December 2 to December 6.

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The department said that work will resume from Monday, December 7.

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Earlier, Dubai's government human resources department announced that employees would get a 5-day break as well. However, since public sector employees in Dubai have a 2-day weekend, Friday, December 4 has been declared an official holiday.

The UAE Federal Authority of Human Resources (FAHR) declared that government employees would get holidays from December 2 to December 4, giving those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend five days off work.

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