Sharjah Govt Employees Get 5-Day Break For UAE National Day
Since Sharjah observes a 3-day weekend, from Friday to Sunday, this gives employees a total of five days off for the occasion, from December 2 to December 6.Recommended For You
The department said that work will resume from Monday, December 7.
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Earlier, Dubai's government human resources department announced that employees would get a 5-day break as well. However, since public sector employees in Dubai have a 2-day weekend, Friday, December 4 has been declared an official holiday.
The UAE Federal Authority of Human Resources (FAHR) declared that government employees would get holidays from December 2 to December 4, giving those who have a Saturday-Sunday weekend five days off work.ALSO READ
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