How to Choose the Right UWB Anchorsfor Your RTLS Deployment

A practical guide for factory engineers, warehouse managers, and system integrators - covering key selection parameters, deployment scenarios, compatibility, and common pitfalls.

Industrial RTLS · UWB Positioning · Anchor Selection Guide

Selection Challenges

Why Getting UWB Anchor Selection Wrong Is Costly

Deploying a real-time location system (RTLS) is a significant investment. Yet many projects stall - or fail - not because of software or tags, but because the UWB anchors were selected without a clear framework. Here are the most common pain points we hear from integrators and facility managers.

Accuracy Shortfalls in Production

Teams select anchors based on datasheet specs, only to find real-world accuracy degrades significantly in metal-heavy factory environments with multipath interference.

Coverage Gaps & Dead Zones

Insufficient anchor density or wrong mounting height leads to blind spots in critical zones - forklift lanes, rack aisles, dock doors - undermining the whole RTLS investment.

Incompatible Hardware Ecosystems

Mixing anchor brands without verifying protocol compatibility creates integration headaches, forcing costly re-procurement or custom middleware development.

Underestimated Scaling Costs

A pilot with 4 anchors works fine. But expanding to 200+ anchors across multiple floors reveals power, cabling, and network infrastructure costs that were never budgeted.

Power & Cabling Constraints

Many industrial facilities lack dense Ethernet or power drops. Anchors requiring PoE at every point become a civil works project, not a technology upgrade.

Vendor Lock-In Risk

Proprietary anchor ecosystems with closed APIs make it difficult to switch platforms or integrate with existing WMS, MES, or ERP systems down the line.

Core Selection Parameters

6 Key Parameters to Evaluate When Choosing UWB Anchors

Before requesting a quote or running a pilot, your team should evaluate every candidate anchor against these six technical and operational dimensions. These parameters directly determine whether your UWB positioning system will meet real-world performance requirements.

01

Positioning Accuracy

Most UWB anchors claim 10–30 cm accuracy under ideal conditions. But in industrial environments with metal shelving, forklifts, and dense RF traffic, real-world accuracy may be 2–3× worse. Always ask for tested accuracy data in environments similar to yours. For asset tracking, ±30 cm is often acceptable. For personnel safety zones or robotic guidance, ±10 cm or better may be required.

Key Metric: ±10–30 cm

02

Coverage Range per Anchor

Effective coverage range determines how many anchors you need and directly impacts total deployment cost. Typical industrial UWB anchors cover 30–80 meters line-of-sight. In NLOS (non-line-of-sight) environments - behind racking, through walls - effective range can drop by 40–60%. Plan anchor density based on your floor plan's NLOS characteristics, not the datasheet LOS figure.

Typical Range: 30–80m LOS

03

Power Supply Mode

UWB anchors are typically powered via PoE (Power over Ethernet), DC power injection, or in some designs, battery. PoE is the most common for permanent installations as it simplifies cabling. However, in environments where running Ethernet is impractical - outdoor yards, temporary zones, or historic buildings - battery-powered or PoE-alternative anchors provide critical deployment flexibility.

Options: PoE / DC / Battery

04

Communication Interface

Anchors need to communicate positioning data upstream. Common interfaces include Ethernet (most reliable), Wi-Fi (for flexible placement), and RS485 (for legacy industrial networks). Ensure the anchor's interface aligns with your existing network infrastructure. Also verify whether the anchor uses open protocols (like MQTT or REST API) or a proprietary stack that requires vendor middleware.

Interfaces: ETH / Wi-Fi / RS485

05

Environmental Rating (IP/IK)

Industrial environments are harsh. Dust, moisture, vibration, and chemical exposure can destroy anchors not rated for the conditions. For standard warehouses, IP54 is typically sufficient. For food & beverage, outdoor logistics yards, or washdown areas, IP67 or higher is required. Also consider operating temperature range if deploying in cold storage (down to -20°C) or near furnaces.

Ratings: IP54 / IP67 / IP68

06

Firmware & SDK Openness

Closed firmware limits your ability to tune performance, update algorithms, or integrate with third-party platforms. Anchors with open SDKs and standard APIs (REST, MQTT, WebSocket) allow your software team to build custom dashboards, trigger automation events, or push data directly into your WMS/MES. This openness is critical for long-term system evolution and vendor independence.

Look For: Open API / SDK

Pro Tip: When evaluating UWB anchors for RTLS deployment, always request a site survey and pilot test before full procurement. A 4–8 anchor pilot in your actual environment will reveal real-world accuracy, coverage, and integration challenges that no datasheet can predict. Eforthink's engineering team provides on-site pilot support for qualified projects.

Eforthink UWB Anchor

Industrial-Grade UWB Anchor Designed for Real-World RTLS Performance

Eforthink's UWB anchor series is engineered for demanding industrial environments - from high-bay warehouses and automotive assembly lines to cold storage facilities and outdoor logistics yards. Each anchor is built to deliver consistent sub-30cm positioning accuracy while supporting flexible deployment configurations.

Designed with system integrators in mind, our anchors feature open APIs, standard PoE power, and compatibility with major RTLS software platforms - reducing integration time and total deployment cost.

Positioning accuracy: ±10–30 cm

Coverage range: up to 60m LOS

Power: PoE 802.3af/at

Interface: Ethernet + optional Wi-Fi

Protection: IP67 rated

Temp range: -20°C to +70°C

Open SDK & REST API

UWB Channel 5 & 9 support

10cm Typical Accuracyin Industrial Environments

60Meter LOS Coverageper Anchor

500Tags Supportedper Anchor Node

67IP67 ProtectionRating Standard

200+ DeploymentsWorldwide

Application Scenarios

Anchor Selection by Deployment Scenario

There is no one-size-fits-all UWB anchor. The right choice depends heavily on your specific application environment. Here's a scenario-based guide to help you match anchor specifications to your operational reality.

Manufacturing & Assembly Lines

High-density metal structures, moving machinery, and RF-noisy environments make this the most demanding scenario for UWB positioning. Multipath interference from metal surfaces is the primary accuracy killer.

Challenges: NLOS conditions, vibration, EMI from motors, high tag density (tools, carts, personnel).

Recommend: High-sensitivity anchors, antenna diversity, anchor spacing ≤20m, IP54+ rating, open SDK for MES integration

Warehousing & Logistics Centers

Large open floor plans with tall racking create both LOS opportunities and NLOS challenges. Forklift tracking, inventory location, and dock door management are primary use cases.

Challenges: High ceilings (10–20m), racking NLOS, large coverage areas, forklift vibration.

Recommend: Long-range anchors (50–80m LOS), ceiling-mount brackets, PoE for structured cabling, scalable network topology

Automotive & Heavy Industry

Vehicle tracking on production lines, tooling management, and worker safety zones require both high accuracy and reliable zone-based triggering. Paint shops and press areas add environmental challenges.

Challenges: Extreme EMI, large metal bodies blocking signal, safety-critical accuracy requirements.

Recommend: Anchors with redundant positioning algorithms, IP67 rating, zone-trigger API support, integration with safety PLC systems

Cold Storage & Food Processing

Temperature extremes, condensation, and strict hygiene requirements demand anchors with both environmental robustness and food-safe materials. Personnel tracking for safety compliance is a key driver.

Challenges: -20°C to +5°C operating range, IP67/IP68 requirement, washdown environments, condensation on electronics.

Recommend: IP67/IP68 anchors, -30°C rated models, stainless-compatible mounting, sealed connector ports

Healthcare & Pharma Facilities

Asset tracking for medical equipment, patient flow monitoring, and staff safety in regulated environments. Accuracy and reliability are critical; RF interference with medical devices must be managed.

Challenges: Regulatory compliance, RF coexistence with medical equipment, aesthetics, easy maintenance.

Recommend: Low-profile anchors, regulatory-compliant RF output, open API for RTLS middleware integration, white/grey finish options

Outdoor Yards & Port Logistics

Container yards, vehicle staging areas, and outdoor logistics operations require weatherproof anchors with extended range. GPS complements but cannot replace UWB in covered or dense-structure areas.

Challenges: Rain, UV, temperature swings, long cable runs, power availability, vandalism risk.

Recommend: IP67/IP68 outdoor anchors, UV-resistant housing, extended PoE or DC power options, ruggedized mounting hardware

Deployment & Integration

Deployment, Compatibility & Scalability Considerations

Selecting the right UWB anchor hardware is only part of the equation. How you deploy, network, and scale your RTLS infrastructure determines long-term success. These four dimensions are critical for B2B project planning.

Anchor Placement & Geometry

UWB positioning accuracy is highly dependent on anchor geometry. A minimum of 4 anchors per positioning zone is required for 3D positioning; 3 anchors can support 2D. Avoid collinear anchor placement - geometric diversity (spread across the zone) significantly improves accuracy. Recommended ceiling height: 3–6 meters. For high-bay warehouses, consider side-wall mounting supplemented by ceiling anchors at structural columns.

Network Topology & Bandwidth

Each UWB anchor generates continuous ranging data that must be aggregated by a location engine server. For systems with 50+ anchors and 200+ tags, network bandwidth and server processing become bottlenecks. Ensure your network infrastructure supports the anchor's data throughput requirements. Star topology (each anchor to a PoE switch) is most common; daisy-chain is possible but adds latency. Plan for dedicated VLAN isolation to prevent positioning data from competing with production network traffic.

Software Platform Compatibility

Not all UWB anchors work with all RTLS software platforms. Before procurement, verify: Does the anchor support your chosen location engine? Does it output standard RTLS data formats (TDoA, TWR, AoA)? Does the vendor provide an open API or SDK? Eforthink anchors support major open RTLS platforms and provide REST API, MQTT, and WebSocket interfaces for seamless integration with WMS, MES, and custom dashboards.

Scalability & Future-Proofing

Your initial deployment may cover one production line or one warehouse floor. Plan for growth. Choose anchors that support multi-zone synchronization, can be added to an existing network without re-calibrating the entire system, and whose firmware is actively maintained. Avoid proprietary ecosystems that lock you into a single vendor for all future expansion. Open standards (IEEE 802.15.4z, DW1000/DW3000 chipsets) provide better long-term flexibility.

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

The anchor unit price is typically only 30–40% of total RTLS deployment cost. Factor in: cabling and civil works (often the largest cost), PoE switches and network infrastructure, installation labor, software licensing, ongoing maintenance and firmware updates, and future expansion costs. A lower anchor price with high installation complexity can easily exceed a slightly more expensive anchor with simpler deployment. Always model full TCO over a 5-year horizon.

Calibration & Commissioning

UWB anchor systems require initial calibration to establish coordinate reference frames and compensate for cable delays. The complexity of this process varies significantly between vendors. Some systems require manual surveying of each anchor position; others support automatic self-calibration using reference tags. For large deployments (100+ anchors), commissioning time can be a major project cost. Ask vendors specifically about their calibration workflow and typical commissioning time per anchor.

Comparison Overview

UWB Anchor Selection: Scenario vs. Requirement Matrix

Use this matrix as a quick reference when evaluating UWB anchor requirements across different deployment environments. Each cell reflects the typical minimum requirement for that scenario.