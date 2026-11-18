The Changing Landscape of the Global IVD Industry

In vitro diagnostics plays an essential role in modern healthcare. Laboratory and rapid testing technologies provide information that supports disease screening, clinical evaluation, treatment monitoring, and public health management. As healthcare requirements become more diverse, diagnostic manufacturers face increasing expectations regarding product performance, testing convenience, manufacturing consistency, and application flexibility.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) is an important direction in this development. Unlike conventional testing that depends entirely on centralized laboratories, POCT allows certain diagnostic procedures to take place closer to patients. Rapid test kits are particularly relevant in primary healthcare facilities, community clinics, emergency environments, and areas with limited laboratory resources.

Meanwhile, advances in immunological detection and molecular biology are expanding the range of available diagnostic technologies. Multiplex testing also offers practical value in situations involving diseases with similar symptoms. Respiratory infections, for example, may require differentiation between influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory pathogens.

Against this background, diagnostic manufacturers need to combine technical development with practical product applications. Testsea's diversified diagnostic portfolio and research capabilities address several of these evolving industry requirements.

Testsea's Research and Manufacturing Capabilities

Established in 2015, Hangzhou Testsea Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a biomedical technology enterprise specializing in the research, development, production, sales, and service of in vitro diagnostic and veterinary diagnostic products.

The company's technical development covers several interconnected areas, including immunological detection, molecular biology detection, protein-related testing technologies, and biological raw material development. These capabilities provide technical support for diagnostic reagent development and the production of different testing formats.

Biological raw materials are particularly important in diagnostic manufacturing. Antibodies, antigens, and other assay components influence target recognition and analytical performance. Investment in raw material development therefore provides a technical foundation for improving diagnostic product design and manufacturing consistency.

Testsea also maintains production and research capabilities covering diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related materials for POCT, biochemistry, immunology, and molecular diagnosis. More than 50 authorized patents are reported in company materials, reflecting continued investment in research and technological development.

The company's development history also demonstrates experience in responding to changing public health requirements. Following the emergence of COVID-19, Testsea developed and launched SARS-CoV-2 detection products, with related products subsequently obtaining regulatory approvals and certifications in several international markets.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Products for Human Healthcare

Testsea's human diagnostic portfolio covers several major testing categories, providing solutions for different clinical and screening applications.

Infectious Disease and Respiratory Testing

Infectious disease detection remains a significant area of diagnostic development. Testsea offers rapid testing products covering respiratory infections, hepatitis, HIV, sexually transmitted infections, malaria, dengue, and other infectious conditions.

Respiratory testing products include detection solutions for influenza A and B, SARS-CoV-2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, and human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Combination antigen tests address situations where several respiratory pathogens may produce similar symptoms.

Such products can provide preliminary diagnostic information in healthcare facilities and other appropriate testing environments. Additional infectious disease tests support screening and clinical assessment in regions facing different epidemiological challenges.

Cardiovascular and Tumor Marker Detection

Cardiovascular testing is another important component of the product portfolio. Testsea provides diagnostic products covering cardiac markers and inflammation-related indicators, supporting different aspects of clinical assessment.

Biomarkers such as cardiac troponin, D-dimer, and C-reactive protein (CRP) are relevant to different clinical evaluations. These indicators provide information associated with myocardial injury, coagulation-related conditions, and inflammation. Proper interpretation requires consideration of clinical symptoms and other examination results.

Tumor marker testing includes products for AFP, CEA, and PSA detection. Such tests can support specific screening and monitoring applications. Results require appropriate medical interpretation and should not be considered independent confirmation of cancer.

Reproductive Health and Drug Screening

Reproductive health products include hCG pregnancy tests and FSH hormone detection products. These tests support pregnancy screening and reproductive health assessment in appropriate clinical and home-testing environments.

Drug-of-abuse rapid tests represent another product category. Screening solutions cover different substances and specimen requirements, providing preliminary testing options for authorized healthcare, occupational, and institutional applications.

Veterinary Diagnostics for Animal Health Management

Beyond human healthcare, Testsea develops veterinary diagnostic products for companion animals and livestock-related applications. The veterinary portfolio includes rapid tests covering feline and canine infectious diseases, as well as animal disease detection products.

For example, the feline panleukopenia virus antigen test supports qualitative detection of viral antigens in relevant animal specimens. African swine fever virus antigen testing addresses diagnostic screening requirements associated with livestock disease management.

Veterinary rapid testing can provide useful preliminary information for veterinary professionals and support further clinical examination. In livestock production, diagnostic screening also contributes to disease surveillance and biosecurity management. The combination of human and veterinary diagnostic products gives Testsea a broader presence across the healthcare and animal health sectors.

International Development and Industry Cooperation

International market development is an important part of Testsea's business. Company information indicates that product sales have reached more than 100 countries and regions, supported by overseas market development and participation in international healthcare exhibitions.

At MEDICA 2025, Testsea presented diagnostic products covering women's health, gastrointestinal disease screening, and respiratory pathogen detection. The exhibition provided opportunities for technical communication and international industry cooperation.

In July 2026, Testsea participated in WHX Bangkok, presenting a broader range of diagnostic solutions, including infectious disease testing, fertility products, women's health solutions, and chronic disease monitoring products. The exhibition also provided opportunities to communicate with distributors and healthcare professionals from different international markets.

For overseas distributors, medical product suppliers, and diagnostic businesses, a diversified product portfolio offers opportunities for cooperation across multiple testing categories.

Supporting the Future of Global Healthcare

The continued development of IVD technology will be shaped by growing demand for accessible testing, improved detection methods, and more flexible diagnostic services. POCT, molecular diagnostics, combination testing, and biomarker detection are expected to remain important areas of industry development.

Testsea continues to focus on diagnostic technology research, product development, and manufacturing across human and veterinary healthcare. Through a diversified product portfolio and international business development, the company supports different diagnostic requirements across healthcare institutions, laboratories, veterinary facilities, and distribution networks.

As a Global Leading Vitro diagnostic products Supplier, Testsea maintains a focus on providing diagnostic products that contribute to disease screening, clinical assessment, and healthcare accessibility. Further information about company development, technical capabilities, and diagnostic product categories is available at the official website: .

About Us

Founded in 2015 with the pursuit“serving society, health world”focusing on the R&D, production, development, sales and service of In Vitro diagnostic products and veterinary products.