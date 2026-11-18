MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament condemned in the strongest terms Iranian drone attacks on Kuwait, which Kuwaiti air defense systems intercepted. It described the attacks as a flagrant violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and a blatant challenge to international law and the United Nations Charter.

The parliament expressed full solidarity with Kuwait's leadership, government and people, and unwavering support for the measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, citing Kuwait's legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. It stressed that any threat to Kuwait's security constitutes a threat to Arab national security as a whole.

The parliament warned that repeated Iranian attacks on Arab countries reflect a dangerous pattern of aggression that pushes the region toward further escalation. It said the security and sovereignty of Arab states are not negotiable.

The parliament called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take decisive action to end the repeated attacks.

//Petra// NQ