MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Jordan on Wednesday condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain, calling them a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement that Jordan stands in full solidarity with Bahrain. It said Jordan supports all steps Bahrain takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// NQ