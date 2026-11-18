Jordan Condamns Iranian Attack On Bahrain
Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- Jordan on Wednesday condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain, calling them a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.
The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement that Jordan stands in full solidarity with Bahrain. It said Jordan supports all steps Bahrain takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
//Petra// NQ
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