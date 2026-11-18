MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"An enterprise in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in an enemy attack overnight," Zabolotna wrote.

She added that blast waves also damaged private houses, non-residential buildings and a gas station in various districts of the region.

Russian strike on central Vinnytsia injures four

As reported, four people were injured in a Russian attack on central Vinnytsia on November 17.

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