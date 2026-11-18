Agricultural Enterprise, Gas Station Damaged In Russian Attack On Vinnytsia Region
"An enterprise in the Vinnytsia region was damaged in an enemy attack overnight," Zabolotna wrote.
She added that blast waves also damaged private houses, non-residential buildings and a gas station in various districts of the region.Read also: Russian strike on central Vinnytsia injures four
As reported, four people were injured in a Russian attack on central Vinnytsia on November 17.
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